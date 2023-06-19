Prince William and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh shot each other 'proud mother/delighted son' looks at a movie screening in London, England, according to an expert.

Sophie and William had a ‘very sweet dynamic’ at a June 13 movie screening

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Prince of Wales and his aunt headed to the movies on June 13. Well, a private movie screening, that is.

William and Sophie, Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh’s wife, attended United For Wildlife’s Rhino Man screening at Battersea Power station in London, England. Their demeanor, according to body language expert Judi James, hinted at a mother-son type of bond.

As James told Express, the interaction proved especially “poignant” considering William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, isn’t around to carry out engagements with her and King Charles III’s oldest son.

“There is something terribly poignant about seeing Sophie accompany William on this royal visit,” James said. “The look of pride and joy on Sophie’s face as she gazes at her nephew gives a small hint of why that should be.”

William, she continued, “never got to make appearances like this with his mother Diana. And we never got to see Diana gazing in public pride at her adult son.”

“Sophie seems to be trying to add a subtle maternal touch to this outing,” the expert added. Coupled with William’s “smiles of undisguised delight” it made for a “very sweet dynamic.”

Sophie looked like a ‘proud mother’ next to William at the movie screening

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Noting William and his wife, Kate Middleton, “make a perfect body language combination as a couple,” James remarked the father of three also “deserves” to play the role of the “delighted son” to Sophie’s “proud mother.”

“This proud mother/delighted son look from Sophie and William seems to be something William deserves too,” the expert said. “Especially after the dramas of the last couple of years.”

From the start, Sophie looked “enthusiastic” next to a “genuinely happy” William. “There is an air of energy, enthusiasm, and even excitement from Sophie as she walks next to her nephew and chats as they get out of the car,” James said. The feeling, she observed, seemed to be “contagious” to William.

Additionally, Sophie’s “beaming smile” and the way she seemed to watch William’s “face closely” contributed to her “encouraging, proud mom” look.

William’s smile hinted he’s ‘genuinely happy’ and ‘comfortable’ spending time with Sophie

The feeling, James continued, appeared mutual. “William’s smiles are often puckered when he is working,” she said. “But his smiles here are especially so, suggesting he’s genuinely happy in his aunt’s company.”

As for how William handled the “parent/child dynamic,” he gave off no obvious signs of discomfort. Rather, he appeared relaxed next to Sophie.

William “looks so comfortable in the parent/child dynamic too, waiting for his aunt to emerge from the car and over-straightening his tie as she smiles at him,” James said, noting he “even appeared to be basking in the look of happy pride she throws at him as he greets their hosts.”

