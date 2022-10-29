Body Language Expert Notes How Prince William and Kate Middleton Manage Crowds Differently Than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to one expert’s observations, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a different approach to meeting crowds than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Body language analysts have pointed out many similarities between how the two royal couples behave while engaging with groups of people. But one noticed a subtle difference when they initially met well-wishers while taking in tributes after Queen Elizabeth II died.

Notably, the experts pointed out there are reasons for the couples to have behaved differently. But they said one contrast spoke to their confidence and comfort with taking on pro-royal crowds.

Body language expert notes Prince William and Kate Middleton are confident individuals with pro-royal crowds

Body language experts Spidey and David Stephens noticed that when William and Kate met with a crowd of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle after the queen’s death, they immediately split up and interacted with individuals alone (The Behavioral Arts).

Spidey also pointed out that William’s body language showed genuine concern and vulnerability when speaking with people on this occasion. For example, the prince would shake and hold their hands, leaning in to listen and tilting his head in understanding. Spidey explained that the gestures showed “sympathy and the acceptance of sympathy.”

Stephens noted that Kate has individual confidence with crowds and pointed out something he loves about her interactions. “When she’s with children, she will actually get down on their level,” he noted, adding, “You’ll see her crouch right down to engage with children.”

The experts agreed that William and Kate showed certainty and assurance in taking on the crowd for one-on-one interactions from the start. But they noted Harry and Meghan took some time to warm up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look to each other for support with pro-royal crowds, body language expert says

In contrast to William and Kate, Harry and Meghan stayed close at first while greeting the crowd during their walkabout at Windsor Castle. They stuck together instead of immediately splitting up for one-on-one interactions.

Stephens pointed out that Harry was still reaching out to Meghan with “comforting gestures” and was “reassuring Meghan [with] his hand around [her] back as they engage together with the crowd initially.”

“… What you do see as time goes on is that Meghan begins to get a bit more confidence, and they start engaging separately,” he added. “And Meghan’s very good, as well. She engages well with the crowd. You see her getting down and meeting children at their level.”

However, he added there was a “period of adjustment from them doing it together as a couple to then them having more engagements separately.”

How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behavior reflects the ‘seriousness’ of their roles after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Spidey and Stephens agreed that William and Kate’s body language was pretty typical, especially considering they had just lost a beloved family member. Not everyone shows or shares grief through open affection, and they noted that neither couple’s approach indicated more or less of a connection.

Additionally, the queen’s death gave William and Kate new titles and roles, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales. It also placed William first in line to the throne, and following him are all three of their children, who also started their year at a new school the day the queen died. So, it’s arguably not surprising that William and Kate’s overall behavior differs from that of Harry and Meghan.

Body language expert and connection specialist Katia Loisel analyzed William and Kate’s behavior at Elizabeth’s lying-in-state ceremony for 7News (per Daily Mail). She noted, “Prince William and Princess Kate keep a formal distance, in keeping with the the formality and seriousness of the event, and Prince William’s position as heir to the throne.”

Their body language indicated they were “grief-stricken and lost in their own thoughts,” Loisel added, noting the distance between William and Kate was “reflective of their roles and the seriousness of the occasion.”

