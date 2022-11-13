Body Language Expert Says King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Responded Very Differently to Eggs From Protestor

TL;DR:

A protestor threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles during a Nov. 9 appearance in York, England.

According to a body language expert, King Charles kept his ‘cool.’

Meanwhile, Camilla Parker Bowles looked visibly shaken by the incident.

An incident during an official visit to York, England, prompted varying reactions from King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. While greeting city officials, a protestor threw eggs at the couple. A body language expert says the king kept his “cool” while Camilla … not so much.

A protestor threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles during a Nov. 9 appearance

Four eggs were thrown at King Charles and the Queen Consort by a protestor on Nov. 9 as they arrived in York, England (via BBC News). In addition to the eggs, none of which hit the pair, the protestor shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” while being restrained by police.

The incident with the protestor, a 23-year-old University of York Student, took place outside Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance to the city. While it occurred, people in the crowd could be heard chanting “God save the king” and “shame on you.”

Later, police took the protestor away in handcuffs where he was “held on suspicion.”

King Charles kept his ‘cool’ as the protestor threw eggs and shouted

According to body language expert Judi James, the king appeared unfazed as the protestor hurled eggs at him and Camilla.

“Charles has already shown his credentials as a man who keeps his cool under even extreme attack,” James told the Mirror, noting how he “once brushed off an on-stage rush by a gunman with the body language signals of nothing more than a calm determination to get on with the job.”

“This pelting by eggs brings out a similar amount of cool from the King as well, it has to be said,” she added.

Echoing James’ analysis is a breakdown of the immediate aftermath from lip reader Jeremy Freeman. Charles appeared to calmly carry on a conversation with a woman in the crowd, saying “pleased to meet you,” Freeman told the Mirror.

As the crowd booed the egg-throwing the king seemed to remark, “It’s fine, let’s carry on,” to a nearby woman in military uniform. Then he asked a protection offer if “everything” was all right before carrying on.

Camilla Parker Bowles’ body language hinted at ‘wariness’ bordering on ‘actual fear’

Unlike, the king, the queen consort appeared uneasy due to the protestor’s shouting and egg-throwing. “Camilla, however, does react and her body language suggests wariness that extends to actual fear,” James said.

The expert continued, examining the 75-year-old’s mouth and eyes. “Her mouth stretches and dips at the corner and she keeps glancing backwards as though scared of more missiles,” she observed.

“The noise the crowd are making seems to be cries of support but they blend to make a rather frightening screeching noise,” she added.

