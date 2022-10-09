Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are ‘Dutiful’ and Supportive in New Royal Portrait

According to a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton look “dutiful” and ready to offer a hand in the new royal portrait.

Some people noticed that the couple wasn’t showing as much affection as King Charles III and Camilla, his queen consort. But one analyst noted the Prince and Princess of Wales show “attentive waiting” and loving support with their poses.

Read on to learn more about what William and Kate’s body language could say about their connections with the king and each other. Plus, what reason could Charles have to show more public affection toward Camilla than William to Kate?

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The new royal portrait represents a smaller monarchy

The new royal portrait released by Buckingham Palace shows Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate dressed in mourning clothes from the evening before the late queen’s funeral (Town & Country).

Notably, some observers thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have been included in the portrait since they were in the country then. But others argued it represents the “slimmed-down monarchy” Charles reportedly prefers, and Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals.

Prince William and Kate Middleton look ‘dutiful’ in the new royal portrait, says a body language expert

The first official portrait of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and The Prince and Princess of Wales. #BritishRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/cIp0N83hn8 — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) October 1, 2022

Body language expert Judi James explained William and Kate’s poses in the new royal portrait, noting that they likely weren’t meant to appear outwardly affectionate (Metro).

“His splayed legs and the way his hands are clasped in front of his torso form a pose of attentive waiting,” James said. She added, “It’s the kind of pose you see from staff in hotel lobbies, and it could signal his role of support and stand-in for his dad.”

And while William supports his father, the new king, Kate does the same for her husband, the future king. “It looks dutiful, and Catherine’s arm round his back suggests she is, in turn, there to support him,” James noted.

King Charles III showed an ‘unusual public display of affection’ for Queen Consort Camilla in new royal portrait, expert says

James also noted that Charles showed an “unusual public display of affection” in the portrait, as both he and Camilla have an arm on the other’s back. She guessed this was “a sign of both solidarity and affection” between the couple.

Notably, Camilla received heavy public blame for the failure of the marriage between Charles and Princess Diana. And rumors suggest Prince Harry will touch on his relationship with his stepmother in his upcoming memoir.

James said the king seems to be creating a united front with Camilla by offering the simple gesture. “A pose like this will suggest mutual support and resilience,” she offered.

She said the portrait “looks emphatic in terms of its messages of continuity and unity,” and added, “There is finally a sense of peace after all the rifts and soap-opera dramas of the past few decades.”

