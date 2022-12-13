Body Language Expert Says ‘Child’ Prince Harry Tries to Look Like the ‘Alpha’ During First Dance With Meghan at Wedding

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix Volume I docuseries was released on Dec. 8. Now, fans are awaiting the final three episodes which will feature some behind-the-scenes moments at the couple’s private wedding reception.

After the streaming giant dropped a new trailer for Volume II of Harry & Meghan in which the Sussexes revealed memories of their first dance together as husband and wife, a body language expert claimed that Harry tried to put on an “alpha display.”

Prince Harry and Meghan reflect on their first dance at wedding reception

The prince and former Suits star tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Following their royal wedding, Harry’s father, now-King Charles, threw a private reception for his son and daughter-in-law at Frogmore House where the duke and duchess had their first dance. During an upcoming episode of their Netflix show, the pair reflected on that evening and their “fun” dance.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance,” Meghan said before turning to Harry and asking: “Song of 1,000 Dances? A thousand dances? I always get it wrong.”

The Duchess of Sussex then sings a few lyrics of the track and recalls: “That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

Body language expert says Harry put on an ‘alpha display’

Body language expert Judi James analyzed footage from Harry and Meghan’s dance and spoke to the Daily Mail about how the whole thing appeared to be a “choreographed” routine with the duke trying to display himself as an “alpha.”

“It doesn’t look like a dance was ‘off the cuff,'” James noted. “[Meghan]’s a very elegant bride in low cut dress and so she would not have wanted to be causally thrown around the dance floor. It could have been an absolute disaster if not practiced. That song [“Land of a 1000 Dances”] is crazy fast. It’s a really difficult dance to dance to as it is so quick. The fact they can do steps like that implies that had a bit of practice.”

James added: “It’s clever because it allowed them to really enjoy it. There are lots of moves, such as the arms around the backs of their heads, that could have been a clumsy disaster if not worked on beforehand … Anything could have happened to [Meghan] being dropped on the ground to her dress falling off. So the fact they avoided that and yet managed to dance so extravagantly would suggest that they rehearsed the dance beforehand.”

The expert then broke down Harry’s body language saying: “I suppose it’s remarkable for a royal wedding how totally uninhibited Harry’s body language is. It’s as though he’s impressing with an alpha display and dancing as though nobody’s watching. It’s also quite a sensual-looking ritual with Meghan managing to look elegant and fun at the same time. They both look utterly confident with this extrovert-looking performance with no sign that either of them are doing anything but going for it. With the sadness and misery described in their documentary it’s good to see there were times when they clearly felt utterly joyous and comfortable in a royal family event.”

Expert said Harry looked ‘like a child’ in first three episodes of docuseries

Harry looking like an “alpha” dancing with Meghan is quite different from the way James described the prince’s demeanor in the first three episodes of the series.

The expert told Femail that the Duke of Sussex conveyed anxiety and was like a “child” as he discussed his first date with Meghan.

According to James: “Harry’s fear of losing Meghan looks ongoing, suggesting the kind of intense love that includes high levels of anxiety. He almost looked like a child as they sat together during their interview, gazing anxiously at Meghan’s face as she scolded him for arriving late for their first date and even whispering in a naughty aside to the camera about how ‘she was late’ for their second date.”

Volume II of Harry & Meghan will be available for streaming on Dec. 15.

