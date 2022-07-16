Brad Pitt Lives in Elvira’s Old House and It Might Be Haunted

Campy horror personality Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, once owned Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home … and swears it is haunted. Pitt, who was originally Elvira’s neighbor, purchased the home from the actor in 1994. Pitt talks more about his home and the spooky stories behind it in his recent interview for GQ.

Brad Pitt | Chris Pizzello/Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s haunted house

For his interview, Pitt invited GQ’s Ottessa Moshfegh to his home. Still Pitt’s favorite among his many houses, the sprawling Craftsman is located in Hollywood’s Los Feliz area and was the first home he purchased back in 1994. But, according to the home’s previous owner, Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), Pitt is not the only resident.

Moshfegh recounts Peterson’s claims of the home being haunted in the interview, writing,

“[Peterson] once heard the sound of footsteps coming from the uninhabited third floor, saw the ghost of a nurse, and a man in period clothing sitting near the fireplace. She also claims Mark Hamill told her he lived in the house in the 1960s until his roommate hanged himself in a bedroom closet.” (GQ).

Undeterred by the stories, Pitt bought the house for $1.7 million shortly after his breakout role in Thelma & Louise. He tells GQ, “It was really run-down and dilapidated … I lived here for a few years, then I bounced around everywhere, just let friends crash here, and then somewhere in the aughts, I fixed it up.”

Moshfegh describes the property in the article, writing that the home is painted “a caramel shade of cedar, and the ground floor rooms are appointed with vintage furniture and tasteful art.” She goes on to say that there are “no flourishes of luxury to the place, apart from the simple fineness of the home, perfect in its adherence to its early-20th-century aesthetic.”

Pitt has grown his estate since 1994, purchasing the neighboring properties to make a unique 1.9-acre compound that is estimated to include over 80,000 square feet of living space. The property also boasts a pool, a skate park, a tennis pavilion, and several other homes for guests.

Elvira and Brad Pitt were almost in a movie together

Back in the 1980s, when Pitt was still trying to break into the film industry, he auditioned for Peterson’s 1988 film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Pitt, Peterson claims she didn’t cast him because he was too attractive. “He auditioned for it, and I was one of the people casting it … I said that he is just so damn cute that if he was there, there is no way I would like my boyfriend.”

Pitt was, at the time, getting guest roles on TV series like Dallas, 21 Jump Street, and Growing Pains. Three years after his audition for Peterson’s film, Pitt became Geena Davis’ love interest in Thelma & Louise and the rest, as they say, is history.

Brad Pitt’s other homes

Pitt’s Los Feliz Craftsmen is just one of the star’s properties. The star also owns a modern home in the Hollywood Hills that he helped design and a house near Santa Barbara that he speaks fondly about in his GQ interview. Pitt tells Moshfegh that he loves driving up the coast to his 11-acre beach house: “I drive out, and I just feel like I’m taking off a cloak or something.”

For Pitt, however, it seems that no other property can compete with his Los Feliz house—the one he considers home, albeit a haunted one.