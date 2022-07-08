Brad Pitt Reveals the Nasty Habit He Dropped During the Pandemic — ‘I’m Just at the Age When Nothing Good Comes From It’

Brad Pitt set social media on fire recently with a shockingly deep interview and high-concept photoshoot for GQ magazine. The cover art left the 58-year-old actor nearly unrecognizable. While the Oscar winner talked about everything from loneliness and retirement, to his unique medical condition and getting conned into a treasure hunt. Pitt also revealed that he dropped a nasty habit during the pandemic.

Brad Pitt considers himself to be on his ‘last leg’

After more than 30 years in Hollywood, Pitt told GQ that he is having thoughts of retirement. And he’s carefully pondering the path he wants to set for himself in the final stages of his career.

“I consider myself on my last leg — this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” Pitt shared.

His attention has shifted tremendously from being an actor on-screen to being a producer. And his Plan B Entertainment company has some big plans in the coming year. But Pitt will be back on the big screen this summer in the feel-good blockbuster Bullet Train from director David Leitch.

“In the conversations I had with Brad, the number one goal was to make a movie that’s entertaining and escapist and fresh and original, that will make people want to come back to the theater,” Leitch says.

The Oscar winner dropped a nasty habit during the pandemic

Pitt didn’t talk about his divorce from Angelina Jolie and the ongoing custody battle over their six children. But the article made it clear there were “no obvious family photos on display” at the Hollywood Hills bungalow he bought back in 1994.

It’s the first home Pitt purchased when he started getting big paychecks. And after fixing it up in the aughts, it’s the one home among his several properties that he “hides out” in now that he’s single again.

In the years since his split from Jolie, Pitt has focused more on his health. He says he’s gotten sober and hasn’t had a drink in six years. The Missouri native also revealed that he quit smoking during the pandemic and now uses nicotine mints.

“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [cigarettes] a day,” he says. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Pitt shared that he used to wake up every morning and enjoy coffee and cigarettes. But he says he’s not an “indestructible” type who can get away with that anymore, like his acquaintance David Hockney, the British painter.

“He’s still chaining, the hard-core English way. It looks great.” Pitt said. “I don’t think I have that. I’m just at that age when nothing good comes from it.”

Brad Pitt shared his unique medical condition and admitted to being conned into a treasure hunt

Two of the most notable details from Pitt’s interview that had social media buzzing were his unique medical condition and his admission that he was conned into searching for gold on his property in France.

Pitt says he has a condition called prosopagnosia — aka face blindness — which is the inability to recognize people’s faces. Even though he wants to remember the people he meets, he says he physically can’t do it.

As for the con artist, Pitt says he was approached by a man who claimed that the 1,000-acre French property that he bought with Jolie — Château Miraval — had millions of dollars worth of gold from the Crusades buried on the grounds. So, he bought some radar equipment and searched every inch.

“I got obsessed. Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all,” Pitt confessed. “Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold.”

Pitt later found out — after finding zero gold — that the man was trying to get him to invest in a radar company. After that experience, Pitt says he felt “pretty foolish,” but the hunt was exciting.

