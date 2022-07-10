Brad Pitt Says He Is on the ‘Last Leg’ of His Career

As one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Brad Pitt has had a 35-year acting career so far. Beginning with uncredited roles in huge movies like No Way Out and Less Than Zero and guest appearances in television series like Dallas and 21 Jump Street, Pitt shot to fame after his role in Thelma & Louise in 1991. His career has never slowed down since. Now, Pitt says he is figuring out what the “last leg” of his career looks like.

Is Brad Pitt hinting at retirement?

In a trippy, vintage spread for GQ’s August issue, Pitt discusses his career. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt says, “this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Though the actor seems to be hinting at retirement, the profile poses more questions than answers, with Pitt and the writer, Ottessa Moshfegh, spouting poetry to one another and mostly discussing the meaning of life. At one point, Pitt asks Moshfegh, “… why the f— are we here? What’s beyond? Because I gather that you believe in something beyond … Do you feel trapped here, in this body, and in this environment?” To which Moshfegh responds by quoting the 13-century poet, Rumi.

But fans can take solace in this statement from Pitt during the existential conversation in GQ: “I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art,” Pitt explains. “I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.” Moshfegh makes a point of noting that Pitt is not only a creator of films (both in front of and behind the camera), however, and that his talents extend to furniture, homes, sculptures, and music as well.

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train and upcoming projects

While Pitt never directly states what his plans are for his career’s “last leg” in the profile, his upcoming projects do not signal the star’s slowing down. After a small role in this spring’s The Lost City with Sandra Bullock, Pitt will be teaming up with Bullock again in this summer’s Bullet Train.

In the film, Pitt will play the assassin, Ladybug. The film looks to be a return to Pitt’s quirky characters that have been some of his popular roles like Tyler Durden in Fight Club, Chad Feldheimer in Burn After Reading, Lt. Aldo Raine in Inglourious Basterds, and Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

Pitt will also star in an upcoming Damien Chazelle film called Babylon with Margot Robbie that is expected to premiere on January 6, 2023, and he has just started pre-production on an untitled film that will see him reunite with George Clooney.

Plan B Entertainment

Founded in 2001, Plan B is Brad Pitt’s production company. The company has produced dozens of huge projects in the past few years alone like Vice, Sweetbitter, The Underground Railroad, Americanah, and Josh Brolin’s most recent project, Outer Range. Upcoming projects include an adaptation of Miriam Toew’s novel Women Talking, the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, which is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ book, and a film version of Mark Haddon’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

However, those are just a handful of Plan B’s upcoming content. It seems that if Pitt is “designing” the last season of his career as he claims, the design will be more maximalist than minimalist. And thank goodness.