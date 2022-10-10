BravoCon 2022 Insiders Exclusively Dish How to Maximize the Fun – ‘Approach it Like Disneyland’

Heading to BravoCon 2022 and feeling a little overwhelmed? Don’t worry because Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to three Bravo experts “in the know” who shared how to maximize your BravoCon experience this year.

The bottom line is that fans should arrive at the Javits Center in New York City with a plan and prioritize who they want to see and which experiences are at the top of their list. Flaunt your best fashion, but comfort is a must. Also, the Bravo Bazaar will not only be a great place to score your favorite Bravolebrity swag but could also be a key place to chat and even snag a photo.

How to navigate the BravoCon 2022 schedule

The BravoCon schedule is packed with panels, meet and greets, photo ops, and more. So what’s a true Bravo fan to do? Former Hollywood publicist Amir Yass and Behind the Velvet Rope podcast host David Yontef, who will both be at BravoCon said you are going to have to deal with a little FOMO.

Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards | Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I think you gotta approach it like Disneyland,” he explained. “This is our Disneyland. You gotta separate and tackle.” Yass said to look at the schedule, pinpoint your favorite shows and make those panels and Bravolebs your priority.

Yontef said to be prepared for all three days to be pretty packed. “They purposely counter-program throughout the day,” he said. “So my best advice is if you haven’t looked at the schedule, you’re going to be making tough decisions. You’re going to be conflicted all day.”

Which BravoCon events should I hit?

“Look at that schedule and have your plan in place before the day starts,” Yontef advised. “The second thing is to ask yourself what do you want to get out of it? A lot of people want pictures with Bravolebrities. A lot of people just want to sit in the lectures.”

Fans who hit the panels may be able to ask a question at the end of the Q & A. And if you have a question, get in line quickly because this portion of the program is time sensitive.

He also advises fans to get in line early for a photo. “Like the 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. [photo line], once the hour is over, Kyle Richards has to go somewhere else,” he said using a photo opp with Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Yontef also spilled a little tea. “They are going to announce the cast of the RHONY (Real Housewives of New York City) reboot at BravoCon,” he said. Adding that fans need to keep their eyes and ears open for exclusive announcements at BravoCon.

How to meet a Bravoleb at BravoCon 2022

But if you want to chat with the Bravoleb, the photo opp time isn’t the time to do it. “I would try to go to one of the parties,” Yass said. “Either at Watch What Happens Live or like Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules) is having a party. Then you can get a little selfie. Talk to them, you know, connect. Because from the people that went [during the photo opp in 2019] it’s very loud, everyone’s screaming. You can’t really have a conversation. So I feel like [a party] is a better way to have a conversation.”

Yass suggests fans should dress for comfort with a focus on wearing comfortable shoes. But, “You wanna look cute and bring your personality,” he said. “If you want to wear a bustier, then you wear that and you own it.”

Also, when it comes to the Add-On experiences, Yontef said they are all wonderful, but if you have to pick, go for Watch What Happens Live.

Like BravoCon 2019, BravoCon 2022 will be packed with surprises. “There will be a lot of surprises, which is always fun,” Stars Marketing Group CEO, Gabriella Schwager dished. Schwager will be working at Captain Lee Rosbach’s Below Deck booth at the Bravo Bazaar and recalled Bravolebs made unscheduled appearances.

How to meet Bravolebs at the Bravo Bazaar

The Bravo Bazaar, which will be open all three days at BravoCon, is another key place to meet Bravolebs. Schwager was at BravoCon 2019 and recalled, “These fans are some of the best fans I’ve ever met.” Adding, “This year the Bazaar is going to be in the same hall as everything else, which is super cool and super convenient for the fans.”

Fans can also have a moment with their favorite Bravoleb at the Bazaar. “What’s exciting is now each one of the Bravolebrities who has merchandise can go much easier to their booth and hang out for a couple of hours,” she added. “So throughout the whole Bazaar, you’ll see everything posting [when certain Bravolebs will be at their booth]. For example, Captain Lee will be at his booth taking photos with people, signing stuff, meeting fans right there instead of in different locations like we had in 2019.”

Schwager also recommends downloading the BravoCon app. “Which has literally been my go-to for the last couple of months, planning everything,” she said. “There is a full schedule. At the bottom ‘Bravo Bazaar’ and it’ll go through and tell you every single person. So if I was like, ‘I wonder where Captain Lee (booth) is, you click on Captain Lee and it’ll tell you about the booth and the location of the booth, the number, and everything.”

Want more from our Bravo insiders? They will be posting and sharing content throughout BravoCon. Visit Amir Yass on Instagram. Or check out Stars Marketing Group and Behind the Velvet Rope. Also, Showbiz Cheat Sheet will be reporting from BravoCon all three days so check back for more exclusive interviews and insights.

RELATED: Below Deck’s Colin Macy-O’Toole Reveals How BravoCon Changed His Life [Exclusive]