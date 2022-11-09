Bravo’s ‘Love Without Borders’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More

“There are plenty of fish in the sea” might be a comforting saying for those who have struck out in love — unless it feels as if you’ve literally met every fish in your part of that sea. For some Americans who feel as if they’ve exhausted every avenue to find a romantic partner, Bravo is offering hope for new opportunities abroad.

Andy Cohen | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The network’s new show, Love Without Borders, debuts in late November and will follow a number of cast members as they move overseas in the name of finding true love. Cast members will work with global matchmakers to find “the one” and potentially uproot their entire lives for the chance at happily ever after. Here’s more of what to expect from the upcoming reality TV series.

‘Love Without Borders’ is one of Bravo’s three new reality shows

New shows on #BravoTV! We love to see it ?? pic.twitter.com/Ye8G0RgGdj — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) May 13, 2021

Bravo loves a good love connection, as long as there’s a little drama to go with it. Fans have followed the love lives of personalities from Summer House and Vanderpump Rules to all the romantic twists and turns within the Real Housewives franchise. Plus, the network hosted The Millionaire Matchmaker with Patti Stanger for eight seasons until 2015.

Now, Bravo is introducing a new kind of global matchmaking with Love Without Borders. The show is one of four new reality TV shows this fall, alongside Real Girlfriends in Paris, Below Deck Adventure, and Southern Charm: Leva Land.

Bravo is calling LWB a “bold social experiment” that takes matchmaking to the next level, according to the initial press release about the show. Not only will the participants work with professionals for their “one ideal match,” but they will leave their homes and move across the globe in order to do it.

The series will feature six Americans willing to move internationally for love

Details are still a little slim for the upcoming series, but from early promotion materials, it seems as if the Love Without Borders cast members won’t know where they’re headed until they arrive. “Six American singles who have struck out at love on their home turf risk everything and step blindly onto a plane to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their ‘perfect’ life partner,” the press release details.

The participants will leave their homes and everything that comes with them: Jobs, housing, and families. The show doesn’t detail how long they will be abroad or if they will be matched with just one person or multiple matches over a period of time. However, it will conclude with the “stark choice” of whether they want to return home or continue living abroad to continue their new love life.

‘Love Without Borders’ will premiere November 30

Bravo shared some details for the upcoming series at BravoCon in October, following its Modern Love panel that featured Bravo-famous couples, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (from Vanderpump Rules), Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos (Family Karma), and more.

Love Without Borders will premiere Wednesday, November 30 at 9 p.m. ET, according to the network’s website, and stream on Peacock. It will join the Wednesday lineup that now includes The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

RELATED: John Mayer’s Speech at Andy Cohen’s Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Made Fans Teary-Eyed