Charlie Hunnam is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Rebel Moon. The Sons of Anarchy star plays an important role in the Zach Snyder movie, which was originally set in the Star Wars universe.

While fans react to the first teaser trailer, here’s a complete breakdown of Hunnam’s role in the exciting space opera.

Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Sofia Boutella, Staz Nair, and Djimon Hounsou | Netflix

Breaking down Charlie Hunnam’s role in ‘Rebel Moon’

Hunnam will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Snyder’s much-awaited sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon. Renowned for his Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim performances, fans are undoubtedly excited to see Hunnam return to the silver screen.

Within the narrative arc of Snyder’s cosmic saga, Hunnam steps into the shoes of Kai, a character of significant importance in Rebel Moon.

As a seasoned starship pilot who dabbles in mercenary work, Kai is sought out by Kora, the movie’s main character. Kora seeks Kai’s assistance in assembling a squad of warriors from different corners of the galaxy.

Charged with combating the tyrannical forces endangering their tranquil colony, Kai’s seasoned skillset and bold disposition render him an invaluable ally. Given Hunnam’s rugged appeal and demonstrated acting prowess, he should lend a unique depth and intricacy to the role.

Fans react to Charlie Hunnam’s appearance in the first teaser trailer for Zach Snyder’s sci-fi film

Upon the release of the sneak-peek trailer for Rebel Moon, some eagle-eyed fans spotted a familiar look in Kai’s outfit. They drew parallels to DC Comics’ Green Arrow’s signature costume.

Clad in a green, hooded cloak, Hunnam’s character struck a chord with the image of the famed Emerald Archer. Needless to say, fans loved the idea of Hunnam playing the iconic character.

Charlie Hunnam as Kai | Clay Enos/Netflix

However, it’s crucial to emphasize that Snyder crafted Rebel Moon as a unique sci-fi narrative. There is no official indication that Kai’s character is derived from Green Arrow or has any connection to the character.

The green poncho donned by Kai is likely a functional selection for a character who spends much of his life among the stars.

While the similarities may just be a coincidence, it is still fun to think about Hunnam being the next Green Arrow.

A closer look at Zach Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’

Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon will unfold over two parts, featuring a diverse and impressive cast. The cast includes veterans of the fantasy genre, recurring collaborators, and an actor with two Oscars to his name.

Joining Hunnam are Sofia Boutella, portraying Kora, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, and Ed Skrein stepping into the role of Admiral Atticus Noble. Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, and Doona Bae, round out the cast, bringing the characters of Darrian Bloodaxe, Jimmy, and Nemesis to life, respectively.

While details of Rebel Moon’s storyline remain mysterious, Snyder initially envisioned this Netflix exclusive as a unique Star Wars film.

However, after his venture with Lucasfilm fell through, Rebel Moon was reimagined as an original sci-fi epic helmed by the man behind Watchmen and Justice League.

Fans can watch Hunnam return to action when Rebel Moon premieres on Netflix in 2023.