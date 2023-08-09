'Below Deck Down Under' deckhand Brittini Burton said women should never blame themselves for an assault.

Brittini Burton, a Below Deck Down Under Season 1 deckhand, said it is important to emphasize how the women came together on the boat following the sexual assault filmed during season 2.

Chief stew Aesha Scott became extremely protective of stew Margot Sisson after bosun Luke Jones came to her cabin naked while she was unconscious. He climbed into her bunk, which is when producers intervened. Horrified, Scott ended up staying with Sisson for some time while she slept to protect her. She then told Captain Jason Chambers who swiftly removed Jones from the boat. Jones was fired the next day.

Burton, who currently runs a female empowerment business, applauded how both Scott and chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph nurtured and supported Sisson after the incident. She said the display of support and protection was extremely important and should be applauded.

Brittini Burton says some women blame themselves for a sexual assault

Mace-Ralph posted the statement she made on the boat after Jones had been fired for sexual assault on Below Deck Down Under. “Women should be able to be black out drunk if they want to. We should be able to stand in a room naked and not have anyone do anything to us,” she wrote.

Brittini Burton | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Burton made a statement on her Instagram stories about the sexual assault and emphasized the importance of supporting one another.

“I just want to highlight one thing that needs recognition,” Burton said. “When Margot was shaming herself for being too drunk, I want to say I’ve been there. I think so many women have said, ‘Oh gosh, I shouldn’t have gotten that drunk.’ Or like ‘I would have been safer.’ And then to have the chef and Aesha come in and hold her and sisterhood. And be like, ‘No, you are allowed you have the right to get drunk,’ which is what the chef said.”

She also called out what Laura said about the ‘Below Deck Down Under’ sexual assault

Burton said she was proud to have worked with Scott and Chambers. During Below Deck Down Under Season 1, she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Scott and Chambers were both extremely supportive and how they helped her gain confidence on the boat.

“And then to see the women supporting one another,” Burton said in her Instagram story. But she also pointed out how stew Laura Bileskalne tried to convince Sisson that Jones was probably just joking and she was overreacting.

“Laura, she really depicted the whole cultural viewpoint of blaming the women and finding the man just joking. Which can be really dangerous and it can make the person who experienced that high intense situation blame themselves and gaslight themselves,” Burton explained.

“And so when I see that I’m really happy that the whole boat didn’t gain those beliefs as well,” she added. “But when I see that, I also have a lot of empathy and compassion because if she is projecting on another woman that she should have enjoyed it or that like, ‘Oh, I wish like that happened to me,’ it just shows what she believes for herself. It really just shows the way she views her own feminine energy.”