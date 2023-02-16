Bruce Willis Has Frontotemporal Dementia: Is It Fatal?

Bruce Willis is a beloved actor known for his roles in pivotal Hollywood action films, like Die Hard. Unfortunately, the media has highlighted The Sixth Sense actor’s declining health. On Feb. 16, 2023, Demi Moore announced that Willis has frontotemporal dementia. Here’s what to know about Bruce Willis’s frontotemporal dementia and whether it’s fatal.

Demi Moore posted an update on Bruce Willis’s health condition

Demi Moore gave fans insight into Bruce Willis’s health on Feb. 16, 2023. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” she wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Willis’s family continued their statement with The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. “For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement reads.

There’s currently no cure or treatment for the disease, but the family hopes that Willis’s diagnosis will shine more light on it. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the statement continues.

Is frontotemporal dementia fatal?

So, is Bruce Willis’s frontotemporal dementia fatal? According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the disease itself doesn’t kill. “FTD is not life-threatening ─ people may live with it for years,” the medical site reads. “But it can lead to an increased risk for other illnesses that can be more serious. Pneumonia is the most common cause of death, with FTD. People are also at increased risk for infections and fall-related injuries.”

The NHS reports the average survival time for someone with FTD is between eight to 10 years after symptom onset. Willis’s symptoms appeared to start in 2022, and he’s currently 67.

Medical specialists still have much to learn about FTD, but it’s thought to be “caused by clumps of abnormal protein forming inside brain cell.” The abnormal proteins mainly build in the frontal and temporal lobes, which control language, behavior, and the ability to plan. The NHS notes there’s often a genetic link to the disease. “Around one in eight people who get frontotemporal dementia will have relatives who were also affected by the condition,” the source explains.

What causes death in frontotemporal dementia?

Bruce Willis’s frontotemporal dementia isn’t fatal on its own. So, what causes death with the disease? Johns Hopkins Medicine notes pneumonia is a common cause of death in those with FTD. Those with FTD may also be more prone to infections and fall-related injuries.

Norton Healthcare explains how pneumonia develops. “Your lungs become infected with a pathogen, either bacterial or viral, when you breathe in or come in contact with these organisms,” said Patrick M. Jarvis, M.D., hospitalist and internal medicine physician with Norton Inpatient Specialists.

“If you are a normally healthy person, a small amount of the organism getting into your lungs may not cause an infection,” he continued. ” … But if the bacteria or virus begins to grow and multiply, it can cause a problem. Or, if your immune system is already compromised due to other health conditions, then the illness can progress and you can develop a full infection.”

