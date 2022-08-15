BTS Army Releases Official Streaming Goals for RM’s Birthday in 2022

RM is BTS’ “God of Destruction” and leader. With RM’s birthday coming up in September, ARMYs already released streaming goals for songs like “Intro: Persona” and “Seoul Town Road.” Here’s what we know about the birthday projects in the works for this BTS member.

When is RM from BTS’ birthday?

RM and Jimin of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When he not writing and recording solo music, RM is the leader of BTS. He appears as a member of the rap line, lending his voice to songs like “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” and “Black Swan.” He also dances for the group and acts as an unofficial translator while they’re overseas.

RM, real name Kim Namjoon, is also a member of the “Hyung line” for BTS, meaning he’s one of the older members of the K-pop group. This rapper’s birthday is on September 12, 1994. That means in 2022, Kim Namjoon will turn 29 years old in terms of his Korean age or 28 years old internationally.

In 2021, RM celebrated his birthday with a live stream with fans. Other members of the K-pop group shared their wishes on social media. Of course, ARMYs everywhere celebrated with birthday cafe events and streaming music by RM.

ARMYs released the 2022 RM birthday goals

Because the BTS members no longer accept birthday gifts from fans, ARMYs have to get creative regarding birthday celebrations. Some fans turn to streaming platforms with the goal of getting songs to higher views and plays.

ARMYs already released the official streaming goals for RM’s 2022 birthday. On YouTube, fans stream the music videos for “Intro: Persona,” “Seoul,” “Don’t,” “Joke,” and “Bicycle” — each of which have earned millions of views since their debut.

Even RM’s SoundCloud releases already have millions of streams, with new goals on tracks like “mono” (74 million) and “Bicycle” (9 million). For Spotify, fans will listen to RM’s collaboration with Lil Nas X, “Seoul Town Road,” with a goal of 90 million plays.

The song with the highest Spotify streaming goal is “Intro: Persona” featured on both Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul: 7. Fans hope to get this track to over 150 million Spotify plays.

To streamline the streaming experience, ARMYs made an “RM BIRTHDAY GOALS” Spotify playlist, earning dozens of likes as a result. The cover photo features RM with the caption “B-Day Streaming Countdown.” This collection also featured the recently released BTS song “Bad Decisions,” created with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

BTS members Jungkook and RM share a zodiac sign

Although no BTS members share a birthday, some share a zodiac sign. That includes RM and the “Golden Maknae” of BTS — Jungkook. As the youngest BTS member, Jungkook also has a birthday in September. That’s Sept. 1, 1997.

That makes RM and Jungkook Virgos, along with celebrities like Zendaya, Beyoncé, and Cameron Diaz. Music by RM is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

