How BTS Fans Are Celebrating V’s Birthday in 2022

BTS’ V is a dancer, a vocalist, and the songwriter behind “Blue & Grey.” In December, this artist celebrates a birthday, with ARMYs worldwide honoring the “Winter Bear” singer. Here are some of the birthday projects fans have planned for the idol.

When is BTS V’s birthday?

Suga listens as Taehyung/V of boy band BTS speaks at the SDG Moment event | John Angelillo-Pool/Getty Images

He’s a dancer, vocalist, and wannabe rapper. V appears in this chart-topping K-pop group alongside Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook. V even wrote original songs for BTS, including “Blue & Grey.”

As a member of maknae line, V is one of the younger BTS members. V’s birth date is Dec. 30, 1995. That means this vocalist turns 27 years old (international age) in 2022 and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. He’s the only Capricorn in the band, with fans celebrating his birthday throughout December.

How ARMYs are celebrating ‘Taehyung Day’ in 2022

Veautiful Days are ahead. ARMYs are already celebrating Taehyung’s birthday, complete with the hashtag #IconOfAnEraTaehyung as an anticipated Twitter trend. Some fans are listening to songs highlighting the vocalist, with “streaming goals” planned for songs like “Sweet Night,” “Christmas Tree,” and “Winter Bear.”

On Spotify, fans aim for 92 million plays on “Sweet Night,” 67 million plays on “Iner Child,” 143 million streams on “Singularity,” and 77 million plays for “Stigma.”

There’s a five-day “flash campaign” supporting Comunidad Inti Wara Yassi (CIWY) — a Bolivian non-governmental organization supporting wildlife rights and care. As of Dec. 27, fans raised over $3000 for the nonprofit.

In the past, V even visited his birthday installation, sharing a video on social media. In 2019, BTS performed in New York City’s Times Square for New Year’s Eve, with V taking note of the birthday-themed billboards lingering.

ARMYs worldwide created their own birthday projects. A new billboard is available for viewing in Manhattan, labeling V as a dancer, singer, model, producer, composer, and icon of the era. In Seoul, fans remade buses featuring images of the K-pop idol. In Peru, fans created a magic water fountain show with video clips and well wishes for the singer.

BTS’ V released his cover of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ in 2022

Taehyung released solo music in addition to his work with BTS. In 2020, the artist released his song “Snow Flower” on YouTube. This December, V also released an “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” cover, which trended worldwide on YouTube.

This birthday also has a sad undertone, as one of the first milestones BTS and ARMYs will spend without Jin. The oldest member of this K-pop group enlisted in the Korean military, with V calling Worldwide Handsome Jin “a loyal member” in response.

Fans can keep up with the artists online — particularly Weverse, V Live, and their individual Instagram accounts. Of course, BTS’ music is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.