BTS’ J-Hope Shared His Thoughts on Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency Performance

BTS’ V is an unapologetic fan of jazz music and his “jazz queen” Lady Gaga. J-Hope is also a fan of the “Love For Sale” singer, even hanging out with Lady Gaga backstage at her Las Vegas residency. Here’s what he said about his “Lady Gaga: Jazz + Piano” experience.

He’s your hope, and you’re his hope. In addition to creating solo songs “More” and “Chicken Noodle Soup,” J-Hope is a member of BTS’ rap line.

Of course, J-Hope appeared alongside Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in Las Vegas. He took the time to visit Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” residency for Park MGM.

J-Hope visited Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency — ‘I was so inspired’

In between performing at the Grammy Awards and hosting Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Las Vegas, the BTS members had some free time. RM appeared on V Live, updating fans on BTS’ latest adventures.

J-Hope made time to see Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency, even spending time with the Grammy Award-winning artist backstage. He even posted a picture to his Instagram account, with Lady Gaga still in her suit-inspired costume.

“I was so inspired by the performances in Las Vegas that I regretted not looking up more artists’ concerts while on our own tour before,” J-Hope said during her Weverse Magazine interview. “Lady Gaga’s concert was particularly impressive. I’ve been a huge fan of Lady Gaga since I was young, and I thought she was the best when it came to putting on a show.”

“I was so inspired by how clearly dedicated she is to her performance,” he continued. “And Las Vegas is a show city, so I kept feeling like, I didn’t know this was even possible while watching all the shows, and thought I’d like to try them with my own interpretation someday.”

BTS’ V called Lady Gaga his ‘jazz queen’ on Instagram

As chart-topping performers, both Lady Gaga and BTS appeared at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Lady Gaga and V also appeared in pictures together, with the two chatting and embracing each other.

Later, V took to Instagram, sharing pictures of himself and the “Love For Sale” artist, calling her a “jazz queen.” In V’s Weverse interview, the BTS member revealed he watches “too many videos” of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

“Tony Bennett is one of my favorite jazz musicians, and I’m absolutely into the way Lady Gaga performs jazz,” V said. “So I said I’m a huge fan, I really enjoy listening to your music, and I truly believe you’re this generation’s jazz queen.”

V has since deleted his Lady Gaga post. Still, the artists often share admiration and appreciation for one another. Music by both performers is available on most major streaming platforms.

