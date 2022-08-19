‘Bullet Train’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Became ‘Good Friends’ With 1 of His Co-Stars

Brad Pitt has had a busy 2022. First, the actor appeared – albeit briefly – in a scene-stealing role in The Lost City. And now, Bullet Train puts him at the center of an action thrill ride from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw. But Pitt is far from the only recognizable actor in the movie. In fact, his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently admitted he became “good friends” with another of his co-stars.

Brad Pitt leads an impressive ensemble cast in ‘Bullet Train’

After emerging as a sex symbol in the early 1990s, Pitt went on to headline hits like Seven and Inglourious Basterds. He has even won two Academy Awards, Best Picture for 12 Years a Slave – which he produced – and Best Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But he often works best as a key part of an ensemble cast, as in Ocean’s Eleven. Such is the case in Bullet Train.

The movie stars Pitt as an assassin who crosses paths with a number of dangerous characters in pursuit of a mysterious briefcase while aboard a Japanese bullet train. Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock co-star.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson hit it off with 1 of his co-stars

(L-R): Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Brad Pitt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” UK Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 20, 2022, in London, England. | Mike Marsland/WireImage

In a recent interview, Taylor-Johnson spoke up about the cast member he bonded with on the set. And despite the fact that Pitt produced Taylor-Johnson’s breakthrough role in 2010’s Kick-Ass and its 2013 sequel, the actor admits he made fast friends with Henry. Their friendship even supports their characters, who are a pair of assassins known as “The Twins.”

“We just hit it off straight away,” Taylor-Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “[Brian Tyree Henry] is just a beautiful person and a good, good friend. I really care for him. So everything that you see in the movie is really just us going way off the page and improvising.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play yet another Marvel character

Ironically, Taylor-Johnson and Henry have both played characters based on Marvel Comics. Taylor-Johnson appeared as Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Meanwhile, Henry voiced Jefferson Davis, father to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. More recently, he played Phastos in 2021’s Eternals, which may or may not be getting a sequel.

And neither star is done working with Marvel and, particularly, Spider-Man. Henry will reprise his role for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023 and likely the third film currently set for release in 2024. Taylor-Johnson will play a very different Marvel character, Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, in a spinoff film centered on the character. The flick is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.

