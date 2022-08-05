‘Bullet Train’: Why There’s a Strong Chance the Movie Will Get a Sequel

Despite all his success, Brad Pitt hasn’t ever been much of a sequel guy. In fact, the only role he’s ever played more than once is Rusty Ryan in Ocean’s Eleven and its two subsequent films. However, Bullet Train could be the rare case in which Pitt returns to reprise a role in a sequel. Here’s why that 2022 action comedy feels tailor-made for a follow-up.

‘Bullet Train’ introduces Brad Pitt as an assassin named Ladybug

Brad Pitt attends “Bullet Train” Premiere At Le Grand Rex on July 18, 2022 in Paris, France. | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In Bullet Train, Pitt plays Ladybug, an assassin who accepts a mission to retrieve a much-coveted briefcase on a bullet train barreling its way through Japan. Along the way, he discovers several other dangerous people are onboard and gunning for the very same briefcase as Ladybug. As such, the movie could easily pave the way for another mission with Pitt’s character.

Bullet Train might be constructed as a standalone adventure, but it could just as easily key up a sequel featuring Ladybug. Sign Pitt back on, and surround him with a different cast of fun, interesting supporting players. And watch moviegoers come back for more. Of course, that all depends on whether Bullet Train delivers what fans are hoping for. If its director is any indication, it should.

‘Bullet Train’ director David Leitch has a solid track record so far

Director David Leitch is behind the camera on Bullet Train. And if that name doesn’t sound familiar to action fans, it definitely should. A former stunt performer, Leitch co-directed the original John Wick with Chad Stahelski. But unlike Stahelski, Leitch chose to move on from that franchise and has since taken on several notable Hollywood hits.

The 2017 film Atomic Blonde – starring a tough-as-nails Charlize Theron as an MI6 agent – was his solo directorial debut. A hit with critics, the movie was a modest box office hit and has a sequel currently in the works. Likewise, Leitch’s follow-ups Deadpool 2 and Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw raked in hundreds of millions in theaters and have sequels in development.

‘Bullet Train’ is the second 2022 movie with these two actors

Although Leitch is unlikely to return for any of the above sequels, he clearly has established a knack for enticing audiences into wanting more. Certainly, it helps that Bullet Train features not only Pitt but talented actors like Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, and Masi Oka.

But the movie also has a not-so-secret A-lister hiding in plain sight. Although the initial trailer only featured her voice, subsequent marketing materials have spoiled that Sandra Bullock plays Ladybug’s handler, Maria Beetle. Bullet Train is actually the second 2022 movie in which Pitt and Bullock – who starred in 2018’s Ocean’s 8 – share the screen after The Lost City.

