You Can Buy the Bennet Family’s House From the 1995 ‘Pride & Prejudice’ for $7.3 Million

Attention, Jane Austen fans. Now’s your chance to make Longbourn your home. The house that served as the home of Elizabeth Bennet and her family in the 1995 TV miniseries version of Pride & Prejudice has hit the market. But the asking price might even make the famously wealthy Mr. Darcy raise his eyebrows.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ house listed for £6 million

Luckington Court | Image courtesy of Woolley & Wallis

RELATED: Colin Firth vs. Matthew Macfadyen: Twitter Weighs in on Which Actor Is the Superior Mr. Darcy

The Pride & Prejudice house, which is known as Luckington Court, has an asking price of £6 million (roughly $7.3 million). The historic home was built in the 11th century and features original Tudor details as well as 16th-century updates, according to the listing from Woolley & Wallis.

The eight-bedroom, seven-bath home is located on nearly 19 acres in the picturesque Costwolds region. Per the listing description, it’s an “exemplary English country dwelling house” that features “elegant well-proportioned rooms, good ceiling heights, and tall sash windows.” The property – which also includes multiple outbuildings, including five cottages, “provides not only a wonderful home and place to live but also a profitable estate, with expanded farming, residential and commercial income streams.”

The house was previously listed for sale in 2017 at £9.5 million, according to Country Life.

Fans will recognize the home from the 1995 miniseries with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth

The house will be familiar to fans of the 1995 BBC miniseries Pride & Prejudice, which starred Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy. In that series, it’s presented as a relatively modest family home compared to the more impressive estates where Firth’s character or his friend Mr. Bingley (Crispin Bonham-Carter) live.

Mr. Darcy’s home of Pemberley is a much grander home than Longbourn. In the BBC adaptation, Lyme Park stands in for the exterior of his estate. It’s owned by the U.K.’s National Trust and both the house and the grounds are open to the public. Interior scenes were filmed at Sudbury Hall, another National Trust property.

The Bennet family home from the 2005 ‘Pride & Prejudice’ sold for £8.5 million

Luckington Court isn’t the only house associated with Pride & Prejudice to come up for sale in recent years. In 2020, the house that served as Longbourn in the 2005 film version of Austen’s novel with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen hit the market. The unique property (the house, which was built in the 1660s, is surrounded by a moat) eventually sold for £8.5 million, according to Kent Live.

Basildon Park, which stood in for Bingley’s rented home of Netherfield in the Joe Wright movie, is owned by the National Trust. The largest private home in England, Chatsworth House, served as the exterior of Pemberley. It’s owned by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Matthew Macfadyen Wishes He’d Enjoyed Filming ‘Pride & Prejudice’ More: ‘I Felt Like a Middle-Aged Dad’