Camilla Parker Bowles Dropping Consort and Becoming Just Queen Goes Against Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Sincere’ Wishes

With King Charles III’s coronation fast approaching, there are rumblings that Camilla Parker Bowles might be in line for a major title change. Camilla currently holds the title of queen consort, but there are reports that she is considering tweaking the title in her favor.

Following the coronation in May, sources claim that Camilla wants to drop the consort part of her title, a move that would go completely against Queen Elizabeth II’s “sincere” wishes.

Camilla Parker Bowles will reportedly drop consort and be named queen instead

The title of queen consort has long been associated with the wife of a reigning king. As part of this tradition, the queen consort is typically crowned and anointed at the coronation ceremony, symbolizing her role as a partner to the monarch.

Camilla is fully expected to fulfill this historic role at the coronation. The queen consort’s ceremony, however, will be less complex than when King Charles is crowned.

In light of the upcoming coronation, inside sources claim that Camilla is thinking about dropping the consort part of her title altogether. If true, this would be an unprecedented move that goes against the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Following her marriage to Charles in 2005, Camilla was given the title of Duchess of Cornwall. After years of speculation regarding Camilla’s new title, Queen Elizabeth released a statement before death revealing her final wishes for Charles and his wife.

A look at Queen Elizabeth’s wishes for King Charles’ wife following her passing

Camilla’s title has long been a source of speculation, especially considering her scandalous past with the royal family. With that in mind, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement on the matter prior to her death.

According to the Independent, Her Majesty began by thanking her loyal followers for all the support they have shown her over the years. She then asked them to show the same level of backing to Camilla once Charles is on the throne.

“And when, in fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she wrote.

If Camilla decides to ditch the consort in her title, it would obviously go against Queen Elizabeth’s wishes. Even still, there is nothing preventing Camilla from making the move, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens after the coronation.

Camilla has not issued any statements regarding the latest reports about her title change. Royal experts, however, believe that a major shift on behalf of Camilla could become a reality.

Royal experts weigh in on Camilla Parker Bowles’ title decision

When Queen Elizabeth II announced in February 2022 that she wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort, it was seen as a significant moment in the history of the British monarchy.

This declaration was widely interpreted as a show of support for Camilla, who had long faced scrutiny and criticism from some quarters. At the same time, many saw Elizabeth’s statement as a way to ensure a smooth and stable transition to the reign of Charles.

While we wait to see what Camilla ultimately decides, royal experts believe it is only a matter of time before the change occurs. According to Fox News, royal expert Nigel Farage explained how Camilla has earned the respect of the public to the point that she deserves a title change.

“All these years of being considered to be ‘the wicked woman’ because of Diana and the relationship that Camilla had whilst Charles was married to Diana, I now think the British people and those around the Commonwealth and the English-speaking world have taken this woman to their hearts,” Farage revealed. “And that means the coronation is going to be a full coronation.”

King Charles’ coronation is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey.