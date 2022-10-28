Camilla Parker Bowles Jets off to India for a Luxury Retreat While King Charles Faces Pressure to Change Royal Rules

Camilla Parker Bowles has jetted off to India for a luxury retreat. The new queen consort left for a 10-day holiday at Soukya Holistic Health Centre near Bangalore with a group of friends, while King Charles III stayed behind in England. He is currently dealing with turbulent British politics and is facing pressure to change royal rules to protect the country from his brother, Prince Andrew, and his youngest son, Prince Harry.

Camilla Parker Bowles jets off to India for ‘rejuvenation therapies’ at a luxury retreat

The queen consort flew to India on a British Airways flight for a 10-day vacay with friends at a luxurious holistic retreat, while King Charles stayed behind at the royal estate of Sandringham. According to Express, this is a “private” visit for Camilla — not a royal trip with official public engagements — as she is “undergoing rejuvenation therapies” at the health center.

Harvard-trained physician Dr. Issac Mathai founded the Soukya retreat, a 30-acre organic farm described as a “holistic health destination to restore your body’s natural balance of mind, body, spirit. The center also claims to be a “first-of-its-kind healing sanctuary,” that offers natural treatments like Ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga, and naturopathy.

“Holistic healing looks at a person as a whole and heals their mind, body as well as spirit. It goes well beyond medicine,” Dr. Mathai explained.

While Camilla Parker Bowles relaxes in India, King Charles III faces pressure to change royal rules

The last time Camilla visited the Soukya Holistic Health Centre was in November 2017, when she was joined by her husband ahead of his 69th birthday. The king is a fan of Ayurveda — a type of traditional Indian medicine — and in 2018 he opened a research center at St. Charles Hospital in London that is dedicated to its practice.

Before her current visit, Dr. Mathai confirmed that Camilla had visited his retreat six times since 2010. All of the guests at Soukya are required to sign a contract before they enter the retreat, and they are not allowed to have cell phones. Alcohol, smoking, and eating meat is also banned at the center.

While Camilla has been away, King Charles has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 45 days in office. He also invited new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to form a new government in his name. But a PM change isn’t the only thing the king has had to deal with in recent days. He’s also been facing pressure to change royal rules.

King Charles III has been called on to back constitutional changes concerning the royal family

Charles is facing pressure to consider moves by Parliament to amend the Regency Act of 1937 so that non-working royal family members aren’t allowed to step in and cover for His Majesty. There was a constitutional debate in the House of Lords about whether or not the government should reform the law to make sure Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are not allowed to take up powers as regent in the absence of the king.

“Does the Minister not think it is time to approach the King to discuss the potential amendment of this Act, and in particular Clause 6, which at the moment defines regents in relation to their line of succession to the Crown?” said Viscount Stansgate, per Express.

“Otherwise, is the Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country? Is it not time for the Government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?”

In response, Conservative peer Lord True said that to guarantee “resilience in our constitutional arrangements” is what the government would work toward. And, he noted that the change in monarch could be “a useful opportunity to consider the arrangements.”

