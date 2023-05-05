Camilla Parker Bowles Is Making Changes to Her $500 Million Coronation Crown to Honor Queen Elizabeth

Camilla Parker Bowles is modifying her $500 million coronation crown to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla is resetting the crown, originally crafted for King George V’s consort in 1911, with diamonds from the late monarch’s collection.

This touching tribute is a testament to the enduring legacy of the late monarch and the respect that the royal family has for her reign. As the world prepares for the upcoming coronation, here’s a closer look at Camilla’s updated coronation crown.

Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker Bowles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles will wear Queen Mary’s Crown for the coronation

As a symbol of the British monarchy, Queen Mary’s Crown is renowned for its intricate design and precious jewels. Garrard & Co., the Crown Jeweler, designed the piece for Queen Mary to wear during King George V’s coronation ceremony in 1911.

Its iconic status is a testament to the skilled craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into its creation. The creation of the crown was a laborious process that spanned over 8000 hours and incurred a cost of $63,000.

The level of detail and craftsmanship required to bring this regal masterpiece to life is truly awe-inspiring. This is also one reason why Camilla selected it for her own coronation alongside King Charles III.

The splendor of Queen Mary’s crown lies in its silver frame, which is adorned with over 2,000 diamonds. The gems, mostly brilliant-cut with a few rose-cut, are set in a lavish display that accentuates the regal allure of the crown.

Here’s how Camilla Parker Bowles is updating her coronation crown

Despite its original brilliance, Camilla is making some significant modifications to Queen Mary’s Crown. In a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the crown will now feature three diamonds from her personal jewelry collection.

The new diamonds include the Cullinan V, Cullinan III, and Cullinan IV. These precious gems will be reset in the crown, adding to its lustrous beauty and splendor. However, the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which has a controversial history, will no longer be a part of the crown.

Considering all of the changes, jewelry experts from Steven Stone claim that Camilla’s updated crown is valued at a whopping $500 million.

“It’s incredibly difficult to put a price on a historic piece like St Mary’s Crown,” expert Maxwell Stone explained. “Taking into account the removal of the Koh-i-Noor diamond and the addition of the three Cullinan diamonds – which boast a total value of $65 million (£52 million) – the crown is likely to be worth around $500 million (£400 million).”

This exorbitant price tag reflects the level of intricacy, craftsmanship, and historical significance associated with the crown. As one of the most valuable pieces of regalia in the British Crown Jewels collection, the crown is a true symbol of the monarchy.

Here’s a look at King Charles III’s coronation crown

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The grand ceremony will mark the ascension of the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there since 1066.

The coronation will feature customs that have been in practice for over 1000 years. This includes the Coronation Regalia, a set of sacred objects used during the coronation ceremony.

These objects hold great significance as they symbolize the powers and responsibilities of the monarch. And one of the central pieces of the Coronation Regalia is the Imperial State Crown.

The crown, which Charles will adorn for the coronation, is a masterpiece of royal jewelry, decorated with 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires, and 11 emeralds.

Weighing in at 1,060 grams, the crown is a symbol of the power and authority of the British monarchy. The experts at Steven Stone believe that the Imperial State Crown is valued at well over $2.5 million.