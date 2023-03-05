Camilla Parker Bowles Plans to Put HER Family in the ‘Limelight’ Not King Charles’ at His Coronation

Camilla Parker Bowles is planning to shake things up in a big way at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation. Charles might be the main focus on the big day, but Camilla reportedly has plans to put her own family front and center instead of the royals.

Camilla’s proposed changes include showcasing her five grandchildren from the Bowles side of the family at the coronation. As if that break from tradition isn’t enough, sources are also reporting that Camilla is looking to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a frosty return as her husband formally accepts the crown.

King Charles III and queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles plans to showcase her family at King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles has been waiting a long time to ascend the throne and Camilla Parker Bowles is making sure his coronation is one royal fans will never forget. With that in mind, the Queen Consort is reportedly looking to break away from tradition by including her grandchildren in the ceremony.

In previous coronations, members of the royal family have remained in the congregation. But this time around, Camilla reportedly wants her biological grandchildren to play a part in the proceedings.

Camilla had two children – Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes (Bowles) – with her first husband, Tom Parker Bowles. Her son, in turn, has two children of his own, Lola and Freddy, while Camilla’s daughter has a 15-year-old named Eliza and 13-year-old twins named Gus and Louis.

While royal fans will get a glimpse of Camilla’s side of the family for a change, other members of the royal family aren’t going to get the same treatment during the coronation.

King Charles III’s family is reportedly set to get the cold shoulder at his coronation

The entire royal family is expected to be in attendance at the coronation of King Charles III, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no exception. Despite all of the drama the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have drummed up over the past year, sources say that Buckingham Palace has the couple high on the guest list.

Harry and Meghan have not confirmed that they will attend the event, but royal expert Daniela Elser believes the pair will get a cold reception from Camilla and the public alike.

Writing in the New Zealand Herald, Elser stated that Harry’s role will be greatly reduced in the coronation, especially when compared to what Camilla has planned for her grandchildren.

“Harry might be the King’s son and fifth in line to the throne but now…on Coronation day he looks set to play much the same role as one of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s artfully perched chapeaus – ornamental and nothing more,” Elser wrote.

Elser added that Harry will get “an arctic reception by his family” while he and Meghan watch as “Camilla’s family steal the limelight, a nation’s hearts and millions if not billions of clicks and likes.”

Inside Camilla Parker Bowles’ close relationship with her grandchildren

Camilla’s decision to include her grandchildren in King Charles III’s coronation is intended to send a unifying message to the public. The move also emphasizes Charles and Camilla’s blended family, putting a bit of a modern twist on the event.

Camilla, of course, has a deep bond with all of her grandchildren. According to Hello Magazine, the Queen Consort is close to the teenagers, all of whom affectionately refer to her as “Gaga.” Even Charles is active in their lives and frequently read them stories when they were younger.

This is also not the first time the grandkids have been featured at a royal event. As royal watchers might recall, Eliza was included as a bridesmaid for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s highly anticipated wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.