Camilla Parker Bowles Revealed How She and Prince Charles Make Time for Their Marriage: ‘It’s Not Easy Sometimes’

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles are working senior royals whose job is to represent Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.

It’s “not easy sometimes,” according to Camilla Parker Bowles, to find time for their marriage.

Camilla Parker Bowles told British Vogue she and Prince Charles “always” sit down over tea to talk about their days.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles have what an expert once described as “one of the greatest love stories of modern times.” But what is their relationship like day-to-day? After all, as the most senior of senior royals next to Queen Elizabeth II, they have busy schedules. The Duchess of Cornwall admitted it’s “not easy sometimes” to find time for their marriage. So they make a point of sitting down together over tea.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles have been married since 2005

Charles and Camilla married on April 9, 2005. They had a modest celebration by royal wedding standards with a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Prince William and Prince Harry attended the nuptials, as did Camilla’s own children. Camilla was reportedly even nervous about hecklers.

Getting married was a long time coming for the couple who first dated in the early 1970s. Some members of the British royal family reportedly didn’t approve of Camilla as the wife of a future king.

The pair, who have now been married for 17 years, went on to marry different people. However, in the 1990s, their relationship was discovered to be an extramarital affair.

Camilla and Charles catch up over a cup of tea

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Tim P. Whitby – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Among Camilla’s memorable quotes from the July 2022 issue of British Vogue is one about how she and Charles find time for their marriage. “It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet,” she told the publication’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, during a conversation at Clarence House, the London home she shares with Charles.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who turned 75 on July 17, 2022, continued. “Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night. But we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment.

“It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time,” the future queen consort added.

They also likes to read ‘in different corners of the same room,’ according to Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When they’re not participating in official engagements, and they get time for themselves, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales like to read.

“You know, when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room,” Camilla told British Vogue.

She continued, calling it a “very relaxing experience” sitting in each other’s company. “It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation,” she explained. You just sit and be together.”

