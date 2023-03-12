Camilla Parker Bowles Wears $12 Million in Jewels in a Previously Unseen Portrait as Queen Consort

Buckingham Palace has made a big change to the photo that King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles use on cards for important birthdays and anniversaries. The two have officially swapped out the old portrait of themselves with a newer image taken during their first state banquet.

The photo offers a new look at the couple but what’s really catching everyone’s attention are Camilla’s fabulous jewels. The queen consort is wearing an eye-popping $12 million worth of jewelry in what appears to be her most elegant look yet.

Queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, and King Charles III | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A closer look at Camilla Parker Bowles’ new portrait

A stunning new portrait of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is on its way to lucky UK residents. The image was recently unveiled during the King’s meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at Buckingham Palace.

The photo came to light after a few eagle-eyed fans spotted the portrait on display on a table behind the couple. The pic was taken during Charles and Camilla’s first state banquet since he became King, which took place back in November.

The image offered a glimpse at a previously unseen portrait of the queen consort. While residents can’t wait to get their hands on the new card, here’s a look at all of the jewelry Camilla wore for the pic, including what it’s all worth.

Here’s what Camilla Parker Bowles’ jewels are worth

The photo that King Charles and the new queen consort originally used on their cards was taken way back in 2018, years before Charles ascended the throne. While their cards were due for an updated photo, Camilla made sure to wear her finest for the occasion.

During the banquet, Camilla made her debut as queen consort by selecting Queen Elizabeth II’s Belgian Sapphire tiara. As her first choice of headpiece, the tiara is valued at $6 million (£5 million).

In another nod to the Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla paired the tiara with the late monarch’s King George VI Victoria Suite. The suite features a diamond and sapphire necklace coupled with a bracelet and sapphire earrings. According to Criss Cut Magazine, Maxwell Stone, a leading expert on diamonds, estimates that the suite is worth $6 million (£5 million).

“The King George VI Victorian Suite is likely to be worth $6 million (£5 million), meaning that in the photo on the front of King Charles and Camilla’s card, she’s wearing a staggering $12 million (£10 million) worth of Queen Elizabeth II’s jewels,” Stone explained.

Royal fans show off the new portrait of the queen consort

The new photo of Camilla and Charles will be used on cards that the monarchs send out to celebrate special occasions. To kick things off, the two have sent out the first round of cards to honor UK residents who are celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Several royal watchers have posted pics of the cards on social media. Apart from the new portrait, the cards also feature a special message from Camilla and Charles congratulating the person for such an impressive milestone.

Buckingham Palace sends out thousands of birthday cards every year. The palace also sends out cards congratulating couples who are commemorating certain wedding anniversaries, including the 60th, 65th, and 70th.

In 1917, King George V was the first monarch to send out birthday cards. Queen Elizabeth II continued the tradition and is estimated to have delivered over 1.3 million cards over the course of her reign.