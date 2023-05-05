Camilla Parker Bowles Will Be Given a Ring Worth More Than King Charles’ Sovereign’s Ring at His Coronation

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles are about to be crowned in a majestic coronation that is sure to captivate the world’s attention. As Charles receives the St. Edward’s Crown, he’ll also wear the Sovereign’s Ring on his fourth finger – a significant symbol of the coronation.

But Charles isn’t the only one who gets a ring during the ceremony. Camilla will receive the lesser-known Queen Consort ring as part of the regalia. Let’s explore the Queen Consort ring in more detail, examining its value and how it measures up to the Sovereign’s Ring.

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles’s ring is worth more than King Charles’ Sovereign’s Ring

The Queen Consort ring is adorned with a stunning 12-15 carat octagonal ruby, set in gold. Along the gold shank, 14 cushion-cut diamonds and 14 mixed-cut rubies add an additional 10 carats to the ring’s already impressive appearance.

Symbolically, the ring represents the queen consort’s commitment to the people and her union with the King. Created in 1831 for King William IV and Queen Adelaide’s coronation, the Queen Mother was the last to wear the ring in 1927.

The Queen Consort ring is valued at $500,000, according to the Jewelry experts at Steven Stone. For comparison, the Sovereign’s Ring is estimated to be worth around $440,000.

Royal goldsmiths Rundell, Bridge & Rundell crafted the Sovereign’s Ring for King William IV in 1831. As a symbol of the monarch’s regal stature, the archbishop places the ring on the fourth finger during the coronation.

Camilla Parker Bowles will wear this valuable crown during the coronation

In preparation for her coronation ceremony, Queen Camilla selected Queen Mary’s Crown, originally created for King George V’s consort in 1911. While making some adjustments to the crown, Camilla will honor Queen Elizabeth II by incorporating some of her diamonds in the new design.

Notably, the Koh-i-Noor diamond will be excluded from the updated version of the crown. The changes pay homage to the rich history and tradition of the royal family.

Crafting the crown was no small feat – reportedly taking over 8000 hours to create. The intricate design features a silver frame lined with gold and is adorned with an impressive 2,200 diamonds, primarily in the brilliant-cut style.

Jewelry expert Maxwell Stone says that the crown is worth a staggering $500 million. This accounts for the latest adjustments, including the addition of the Cullinan diamonds to the piece.

A closer look at the crown King Charles III will wear when he departs Westminster Abbey

Westminster Abbey is set to host the highly anticipated coronation of King Charles III. The event marks the 40th reign to be crowned at the historic site since 1066.

The ceremony will be steeped in tradition and formality, showcasing customs that have been in practice for over a millennium. At the center of the event will be the Coronation Regalia, a collection of sacred objects that symbolize the monarch’s powers and duties.

The Imperial State Crown is one of the most significant pieces in the Coronation Regalia. It is also the headpiece that Charles will wear as he departs Westminster Abbey.

The crown, made from a combination of gold, silver, and platinum, boasts an impressive 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires, and 11 emeralds adorning its surface. Stone estimates that the Imperial State Crown is worth over $3 million.