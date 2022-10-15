Camilla Parker Bowles Wore a Jaw-Dropping $113,000 Brooch In Her First Joint Appearance as Queen Consort

Camilla Parker Bowles recently made her first joint appearance as queen consort with King Charles III. For their first public engagement together since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple visited Dunfermline in Scotland to mark the former town’s new status as Scotland’s eighth city. For the occasion, the new queen consort wore a gorgeous brooch worth a jaw-dropping $113,000.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort | Andrew Milligan – Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles wears a jaw-dropping $113,000 brooch during a trip to Scotland

The fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone took a look at Camilla’s “interesting” brooch and documented the key details of the queen consort’s “eye-catching piece.” They shared that the brooch features a huge 35-carat cabochon sapphire center stone, surrounded by four 10-carat cabochon sapphires set in a square arrangement.

“A cabochon cut on a sapphire shows the very distinctive raw beauty of the particular crystal. The look is incredibly unique and not like any other type of appearance in a gemstone,” jeweler Maxwell Stone explained.

“Queen Elizabeth II was renowned for paying homage to the four nations of the UK through her brooches and Camilla’s brooch looks like a historical piece, suggesting that it’s likely to be linked to Scotland – a country which the late monarch had great affection for. I’d estimate the brooch to be worth approximately $113,000 (£100,000).”

Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned at King Charles’ coronation

Royal fans can expect Camilla to wear more impressive jewelry when she is officially crowned queen consort at King Charles’ coronation. The ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, and will be overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Camilla will be the first queen consort to be crowned in nearly a century. The last time was in 1937 when the wife of King George VI — Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother — was invested at her husband’s coronation. She received a bespoke crown with 2,800 diamonds, which is tradition for the wife of a king. But, the tradition isn’t the same for the husband of a queen. In 1953, at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, Prince Philip was not crowned.

King Charles’ coronation will be “modernized,” yet rooted in tradition

“The husband of a reigning queen, unlike a queen consort, is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony,” Buckingham Palace stated. “In 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh was, however, the first peer to ‘do homage’ or pay his respects to the queen, immediately after the archbishops and bishops.”

According to People Magazine, King Charles’ coronation is expected to be “modernized,” but still honor the religious roots of the serious royal ceremony that dates back more than 900 years. The service will be cut down to one hour with 2,000 guests, instead of the three-hour coronation Queen Elizabeth had in 1953 in front of 8,000 guests.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry,” courtiers revealed.

More information about King Charles‘ upcoming coronation and Camilla’s investiture is expected to be released in the coming months.

