Camilla Parker Bowles wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara for the first time since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Camilla Parker Bowles made a poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth by donning the late monarch’s highly favored tiara. This marked the first occasion Camilla wore the historic $10 million tiara since the Queen’s death.

With this gesture, Camilla not only honored Queen Elizabeth’s memory but also embodied the continuity of the royal lineage. The tiara’s appearance is a testament to the enduring legacy and the timeless traditions of the British monarchy.

During a visit to Mansion House, Camilla honored the late Queen Elizabeth by adorning herself with some of the former monarch’s most emblematic pieces.

The ceremonial event observes a new sovereign’s inaugural visit to the City of London in their first year after ascension.

Camilla, no stranger to royal tiaras, showcased the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara for the first time. This tiara stands out as a symbol of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, having graced her head on countless occasions over her seven-decade rule. Its imagery is so iconic that it features on certain UK and Commonwealth currencies.

Additionally, Camilla chose to wear a dazzling necklace and bracelet ensemble, memorable pieces bestowed upon Queen Elizabeth for her 21st birthday.

These pieces carry historical weight, as they were gifts during a significant birthday celebrated by the young Elizabeth in South Africa. At the ceremony, she famously committed herself to her future role as a servant leader to the Commonwealth.

This particular outing was noteworthy as the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara was a prominent part of Queen Elizabeth’s personal collection. Priced at $10 million, the tiara was one of Elizabeth’s favorite pieces.

Camilla’s choice to wear it not only paid homage to her predecessor but also captivated the attention of all present, signaling continuity and reverence within the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth’s favorite $10 million tiara was a wedding present for Princess Victoria Mary of Teck

The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara was among Queen Elizabeth’s most cherished headpieces. But it also stands out as one of the most identifiable royal jewels.

The tiara graces British coins and banknotes and was notably prominent in Queen Elizabeth’s coronation photos in 1952. It has been the go-to piece for royal engagements more than any other item in her vast collection.

According to Tatler, the royal jeweler Garrard crafted the tiara. The piece was a wedding present for Princess Victoria Mary of Teck, funded by a committee chaired by Lady Eva Greville.

However, after her intended groom’s untimely death, she wed his brother, the subsequent King George V. The fundraising was so abundant that they were able to contribute a surplus to support the families of the HMS Victoria disaster at Princess Mary’s direction.

The tiara’s design allows it to be worn in different styles, either as a coronet or a necklace. Queen Mary later had it adapted to serve as a headband. In 1947, she gifted it to Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present. In 1969, Queen Elizabeth had the piece restored to its original composite design.

Today, within the Jewel Room at Kensington Palace, visitors can view the original Garrard ledger recording the 1893 commission. They can also catch it in action the next time Camilla wears it for a royal event.