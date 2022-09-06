‘Canada’s Drag Race’: Miss Fiercalicious Used Positive COVID-19 Test as Part of Her Audition

Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 can thank Miss Fiercalicious for bringing peak reality television entertainment. However, her attitude didn’t only just start when the cameras were rolling. Fiercalicious made her case in her audition for why she should be on Canada’s Drag Race using her own positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test to her advantage.

Miss Fiercalicious is bringing the drama on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

Canada’s Drag Race fans initially aimed some harsh criticisms at Fiercalicious. However, she managed to roll with the punches on social media, such as the never-ending comparisons to season 14’s Jorgeous. Fiercalicious brings energy reminiscent of early Drag Race seasons on the original American franchise with plenty of drama.

The show’s editors had plenty of tempting Fiercalicious footage to play with, some of which made its way into a montage. She repeatedly called out “sabotage” on the show over decisions her competitors won when they had the power to assign challenge components. This was aimed at Chelazon Leroux and then Vivian Vanderpuss. Nevertheless, Canada’s Drag Race fans looking for drama got it when Fiercalicious repeatedly called sabotage.

Miss Fiercalicious hilariously used her positive COVID-19 test in her audition tape

Fiercalicious took to TikTok to share a snippet from her Canada’s Drag Race audition tape. The caption on the video reads “I can’t believe I filmed my Drag Race audition tap when I had COVID.” She followed that up with a crying face emoji. Meanwhile, Fiercalicious wrote a caption under the video: “Now that’s commitment.”

“And just so you guys know, I have COVID right now,” Fiercalicious said. “Yes, that is a positive result, just like I’m positive that I’m getting on Canada’s Drag Race. Because I am a fighter, nothing’s going to stop me, and I’m going to get the part.”

Her fans loved the short clip from her audition tape, further proving how she brought the same energy to the show itself. Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen even responded, “HAHAHAHA,” which caught Fiercalicious’ attention. She tweeted, “I made Bob laugh … Adding comedy queen to the resume.”

She officially made it to the top 4

I got my own montage before the episode ? This really is The Fiercalicious Show #CanadasDragRace — Miss Fiercalicious (@fiercalicious) August 12, 2022

Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 Episode 8 found Fiercalicious taking her second win in the “Maserquade Ball” challenge. Each contestant had to present three looks filling the runway themes of Masc for Mascara, Incog-She-To, and Masquerade Eleganza. However, Fiercalicious stunned the judges with all three of her runway looks, each presenting a radically unique side of her drag personality that fit each category.

The top four is officially here with Fiercalicious, Gisèle Lullaby, Jada Shada Hudson, and Kimmy Couture. Fiercalicious and Gisèle are both heading into the Canada’s Drag Race finale with two wins under their belt each. Meanwhile, Jada and Kimmy each have one win. The fate of the grand finale could go in anyone’s favor.

