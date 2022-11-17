Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself After Controversy Over ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments: ‘I Have Great Love … for All People’

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out following the backlash over her comments that her upcoming Christmas movies for Great American Family would focus on “traditional marriage” and not feature LGBTQ couples. In a lengthy statement shared on social media, the Fuller House actor said she had “great love and affection for all people” and insisted that the media had taken her words out of context.

Candace Cameron Bure comes under fire for comments on ‘traditional marriage’

Candace Cameron Bure | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

RELATED: Hilarie Burton Calls Candace Cameron Bure a ‘Bigot’ After Ex-Hallmark Actor Says New Network Will Focus on ‘Traditional Marriage’

Bure, who recently left Hallmark Channel for the fledgling Great American Family network, has come under fire for statements she made during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. When asked if the channel, which launched in 2021, would ever feature same-sex couples in its movies, Bure said no.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the actor, who frequently speaks about her Christian faith, said.

Bure’s comments quickly drew criticism. Former Hallmark Channel actor Hilarie Burton called her a “bigot” and disgusting” in a series of tweets. JoJo Siwa, who has sparred with Bure in the past, said on Instagram that her words were “​​rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.” Bure’s Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin expressed support for Siwa, commenting, “You know I love you.”

“It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion,” GLAAD’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

Jonathan Bennett, who stars in Hallmark’s first LGBTQ-focused holiday romance, The Holiday Sitter, didn’t directly address Bure’s comments. But he told E! News, he was “just so proud to be on Hallmark Channel that’s making these movies for everyone, because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone.”

Candace Cameron Bure claims she didn’t ‘intentionally … want to offend and hurt anyone’

With controversy over her statement that Great American Family would exclude non-heterosexual marriages from its movies swirling, Bure turned to social media to defend herself.

“I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” Bure wrote in a statement shared on Instagram on Nov. 16. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

The star of Great American Family’s upcoming movie A Christmas … Present blamed the media for “seeking to divide us … but given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised.”

Bure did not apologize to the LGBTQ community. Instead, in her statement, she described herself as a “devoted Christian” who is “called to love all people, and I do.”

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming,” she said, adding: “I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera.”

Danica McKellar and others express support for Bure

Danica McKellar | Nathan Congleton/NBC

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Says She’s Interested in Reviving ‘Aurora Teagarden’ for New Network

Bure’s Instagram post swiftly racked up more than 20,000 comments, some supportive, and others not. Among those expressing solidarity with Bure was Wonder Years actor Danica McKellar, who has also moved from Hallmark to Great American Family.

“What a beautiful, beautiful post,” she wrote.

“Perfect!” commented actor Camila Perez, who appears in the Apple TV+ series Acapulco.

Bure’s daughter, the actor Natasha Bure, also took to Instagram to slam “cancel culture” and defend her mother.

“I love you … for continuously choosing Christ before all,” Bure wrote. “The media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity … No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.