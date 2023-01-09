Catherine Zeta-Jones Calls Daughter Carys Her Own Little Wednesday Addams in Sweet Throwback Video: ‘My Little Rain Cloud’

The Addams Family has been around since the days of black-and-white TV. The 1964 TV show was just the beginning. Since then, we have seen different versions of the spooky family in an animated series, live-action series, a Broadway show, an animated film, and of course, two hit movies.

Both The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) centered around Gomez Addams (Raul Julia), his wife Morticia Addams (Anjelica Huston), and their children, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), plus some other kooky characters.

Netflix has recently released a new adaptation of the series. Wednesday is a coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror series based on The Addams Family daughter, Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega.

Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones shouts out to her own ‘Wednesday’

Wednesday was released on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and has already become a mega-popular series on the streaming network.

This time, Luis Guzmán plays Gomez, and Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the creepy yet fashionable Morticia. Vogue called Zeta-Jones “destined to play Morticia Adams.” They believe her look is perfect for the role.

Zeta-Jones is having fun with becoming Wednesday’s mom. She even got her daughter Carys involved. The Oscar winner posted a short throwback video on Instagram of Carys at a recital when she was young, captioned: “Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. ? I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.? Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud?”

Carys is wearing a striped shirt and smudged makeup. The faces she makes to the camera are priceless. There is no question the girl is bored and is not enjoying the “meow” song being sung. Her eyes bulging at her mom at the end of the video show why Zeta-Jones called her a “Wednesday Adams.”

Who are Carys and Dylan Douglas?

Super-couple Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, have two children together. They raised them in Bermuda so they could be kept from Hollywood.

Carys Zeta Douglas is now 19 years old and studying political science in college. The student also made her debut in the fashion world when she posed for the cover of Town & Country with her famous mom. The two were cover models on Vanity Fair Spain and teamed up for a Fendi campaign, as People reports.

Older brother Dylan Michael Douglas is 22 years old and graduated from Brown University in May 2022.

His mom posted when he graduated, “Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan,” she gushed. “I am inexplicably proud of you, and I love you beyond words.” Dylan is also an actor known for Phineas and Ferb.

Michael Douglas also has an older son Cameron Douglas from a previous marriage.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ love story

25 on 25! Today on Kelly, Catherine Zeta-Jones dishes on she and husband Michael Douglas' extra special birthday traditions, plus a look at her as Morticia Addams in Netflix's #Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/uQ5EZKCQLm — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) December 28, 2022

This power couple has been married for 22 years. They met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1996 when Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith introduced them. The two hit it off, even though Douglas was 25 years older than Zeta-Jones. They married on November 18, 2000.

The relationship has not been without its ups and downs. Douglas’ oldest son went to prison for heroin possession. Around the same time, Douglas was diagnosed with tongue cancer. Zeta-Jones had her own health problems when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The couple separated for a short time in 2013 but reconciled in 2014.

Fans are hoping that season two of Wednesday will be announced soon.