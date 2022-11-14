CBS Unveils ‘Survivor 44’ Premiere Date, but ‘The Amazing Race’ Is Notably Missing From Midseason Lineup

Survivor and The Amazing Race are two of CBS’s most popular reality competition series. While Survivor is currently airing season 43, The Amazing Race is on season 34. CBS renewed Survivor for seasons 43 and 44 on the same day back in March 2022, and now the network has revealed the premiere date for the later season. However, CBS has yet to discuss the future of The Amazing Race.

Jeff Probst | Photo: CBS

‘Survivor 44’ will premiere next year

According to TVLine, CBS unveiled its midseason schedule for 2023, which includes the premiere of Survivor 44. The next season of Survivor will start airing on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET. As always, the special episode will run for two hours.

CBS is in the middle of airing Survivor 43, which has had its problems. Nevertheless, there are 10 castaways left in the competition, so there is still a lot of game left to be played. Perhaps the final stretch of Survivor 43 will surprise the audience.

Why hasn’t CBS announced ‘The Amazing Race 35’?

While we can rejoice in the Survivor 44 premiere news, there is still no word on when The Amazing Race 35 will premiere. As a matter of fact, CBS hasn’t even announced the show’s renewal.

We know that fans have spotted host Phil Keoghan and producers filming the new group of teams for The Amazing Race 35. It’s coming, but the network has yet to make it official. So why is there radio silence over at CBS regarding the future of The Amazing Race?

It’s unclear the reason for the lack of news regarding The Amazing Race 35. CBS announced season 34 a week after the season 33 finale, so perhaps they’re waiting for The Amazing Race 34 to finish airing. Whatever the case, we don’t think fans will have to wait long for the next season.

Did you hear the news??? #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

Everything we know about ‘Survivor 44’ and ‘The Amazing Race 35’

Aside from the Survivor 44 premiere date, little is known about the upcoming game. It will follow the same guidelines as other seasons in the “new era,” but it’s safe to assume that host Jeff Probst will introduce new twists. And we have heard that production is a big fan of this season.

Thanks to leaks, fans can find the Survivor 44 cast list online. And there are even some alleged spoilers regarding who wins since producers filmed seasons 43 and 44 back-to-back. But we’ll save that speculation for another time.

Meanwhile, The Amazing Race 35 will also feature a cast of newbies. Unfortunately, it won’t include Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin since CBS had already secured the cast list before they exited the Big Brother 24 house. But perhaps the new couple will be on the cast for The Amazing Race 36, assuming it gets renewed.

Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.