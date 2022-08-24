Celebrity Net Worth: Who Has a Higher Net Worth? Channing Tatum or Zoë Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum first sparked dating rumors last year. Until recently, this celebrity relationship has been a bit of a mystery because the actors don’t talk much about each other. One question you might have about the duo is how their net worth compares. Who has the higher net worth? Here’s what we know.

Channing Tatum’s movies and TV shows

Channing Tatum | Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

One of Tatum’s early acting roles was in a 2004 episode of CSI: Miami titled “Pro Per.” He played the role of Bob Davenport. The following year, Tatum made his film debut in Coach Carter, during which he played the character Jason Lyle.

Tatum gained attention after playing Tyler Gage in the 2006 movie Step Up alongside his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Some of his other acting roles include appearances in Bullet Train, Comrade Detective, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and Magic Mike.

Zoë Kravitz’s movies and TV shows

Zoe Kravitz | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

One of Kravitz’s early roles was in the 2007 film No Reservations, in which she played Charlotte. That same year she played Chloe in The Brave One.

In 2011, Kravitz starred in the 2011 film Yelling to the Sky. That year she also appeared in the TV series Californication. She played Pearl for eight episodes. Kravitz’s acting career began to take off after she played Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s net worth

Tatum has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kravitz has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

How Zoe Kravitz makes her money

In addition to acting, Kravitz also has credits as a producer and writer. One of her first production credits was in the television series High Fidelity. She was an executive producer for 10 episodes. Kravitz has writing credits for High Fidelity and her current project Pussy Island.

Furthermore, Kravitz collaborates with brands through endorsements. One of her recent collaborations was for Yves Saint Laurent.

How Channing Tatum makes his money

In addition to acting, Tatum has credits as a producer and director. One of his first production credits was for the 2010 documentary Earth Made of Glass. In 2012, he was an executive producer for the film version of 21 Jump Street. Tatum’s other production credits include Magic Mike XXL, War Dogs, and Fatherhood.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s relationship

Kravitz spoke to WSJ Magazine about her relationship with Tatum and what it has been like to direct him in her movie Pussy Island. This will be her directorial debut.

“When you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” Kravitz tells WSJ Magazine.

Kravitz says she is happy that she had the chance to work with Tatum on the movie. “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” she says. Tatum is set to play the character Slater King. The movie also stars Geena Davis, Christian Slater, and Naomi Ackie.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Jason Momoa or Lisa Bonet: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?