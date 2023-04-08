‘Charles in Charge’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

The TV show Charles in Charge aired on CBS from 1984 until 1990. The show focused on Charles, a live-in housekeeper for the Powell family. Which cast members have the highest net worth today? Here’s what we know.

Willie Aames

Willie Aames | Steve Fenn /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $100,000

Willie Aames played Buddy Lembeck. As of this writing, Aames has a net worth of $10,000. After Charles in Charge, he appeared in Bibleman (1995–2004), Harvest Moon (2015), and The Guardians (2022).

Aames reveals he made poor choices after the show ended and started to go down the wrong path. This resulted in him “losing everything.”

“I went from eating at the White House to sleeping in the bushes,” he tells Studio 10 during a 2017 interview (via Daily Mail). “There are a lot of things that I care not to repeat, but the fact of the matter is I made those choices. Never once did I ever see a producer say, ‘Hey, let’s get this guy addicted to drugs; that’ll sell more movies.’ It doesn’t happen that way.”

Aames continues, “This is a business. They want it to be successful, and they want you to be successful. My parents didn’t do it to me, the business didn’t do it to me, somebody else wasn’t [responsible].”

Nicole Eggert

Nicole Eggert | Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Net worth: $500,000

Nicole Eggert played Jamie Powell. As of this writing, Eggert has a net worth of $500,000. After Charles in Charge, she appeared in Baywatch (1992-1994), Gilmore Girls (2001), and Phantom Racer (2009).

Josie Davis

Josie Davis | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Net worth: $1 million

Josie Davis played Sarah Powell. As of this writing, Davis has a net worth of $1 million. After Charles in Charge, she appeared in The Young and the Restless (1996-1997), Beverly Hills 90210 (1998-2000), and Hollywood Heights (2012).

Davis says she enjoyed her time on the show. She thought the scripts were well written.

“It was a really fun thing to be a part of,” Davis tells Best Life. “It was a really sweet, funny show, and it was so well written by the writer Michael Jacobs.”

Davis was nervous on her first day of the show because she had never been on a series like this before. However, she says she received a “warm” response from the audience.

“I had this job that I got, and there was an audience of 250 people,” says Davis. “I had never done a show in front of an audience like that. I was by myself on stage—I was 12—and I was really nervous. I start doing the scenes, and the audience starts laughing. And I felt so much love from the audience, and the energy was so great. They were so happy and so nice that I relaxed, and everything was fine.”

Scott Baio

Scott Baio | Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Net worth: $ 4 million

Scott Baio played the title character, Charles. As of this writing, Baio has a net worth of $4 million. After Charles in Charge, he appeared in Baby Talk (1991–1992), Diagnosis Murder (1993–1995), and See Dad Run (2012–2015).

