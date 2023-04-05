‘Family Ties’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

The TV show Family Ties aired on NBC from 1982 to 1989. The show focused on a liberal couple who often clashed with their conservative son. Which cast members have the highest net worth today? Here’s what we know.

Brian Bonsall

Family Ties | NBC Television/Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Net worth: $5,000

Brian Bonsall played Andrew Keaton. As of this writing, Bonsall has an estimated net worth of $5,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After Family Ties, he appeared in Do You Know the Muffin Man? (1989), Father Hood (1993), and Blank Check (1994).

Tina Yothers

Net worth: $2 million

Tina Yothers played Jennifer Keaton. As of this writing, Yothers has an estimated net worth of $2 million. After Family Ties, she appeared in Laker Girls (1990), Spunk: The Tanya Harding Story (1994), and Married… with Children (1996).

Marc Price

Net worth: $3 million

Marc Price played Irwin “Skippy” Handelman. As of this writing, Price has an estimated net worth of $3 million. After Family Ties, he appeared in Class Cruise (1989), Hearts are Wild (1992), and The Moon & The Starr (2013).

Justine Bateman

Net worth: $6 million

Justine Bateman played Mallory Keaton. As of this writing, Bateman has an estimated net worth of $6 million. After Family Ties, she appeared in Men Behaving Badly (1996–1997), Men in Trees (2006–2007), and Easy to Assemble (2008–2012). Bateman is also an author. She recently published a book about aging called Face.

Michael Gross

Net worth: $6 million

Michael Gross played Steven Keaton. As of this writing, Gross has an estimated net worth of $6 million. After Family Ties, he appeared in Tremors (1990), Drop Dead Diva (2011), and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2002–2016).

Meredith Baxter

Net worth: $7 million

Meredith Baxter played Elyse Keaton. As of this writing, she has an estimated net worth of $7 million. After Family Ties, Baxter appeared in A Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story (1992), The Young and the Restless (2014), and Finding Carter (2014–2015).

Michael J. Fox

Net worth: $65 million

Michael J. Fox played Alex P. Keaton. As of this writing, Fox has an estimated net worth of $65 million. After Family Ties, he appeared in the Back to the Future movie franchise (1985-1990), Casualties of War (1989), Doc Hollywood (1991), For the Love of Money (1993), Spin City (1996-2001), The Michael J. Fox Show (2013-2014), The Good Wife (2010-2016), Designated Survivor (2018), and more.

Tracy Pollan

Net worth: $65 million

Tracy Pollan played Ellen Reid. As of this writing, Pollan has an estimated net worth of $65 million. After Family Ties, she appeared in Promised Land (1987); Bright Lights, Big City (1988); Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2000), and Medium (2009).

Courteney Cox

Net worth: $150 million

Courteney Cox played Lauren Miller. As of this writing, Cox has an estimated net worth of $150 million. After Family Ties, she appeared in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), Scream (1996), Friends (1994–2004), and Cougar Town (2009-2015).

