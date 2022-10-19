Charlie Puth Says BTS’ Jungkook Has Perfect Pitch: ‘He’s a Low-Key Prodigy’

Charlie Puth collaborated with Jungkook for “Left and Right,” even sharing behind-the-scenes videos with the BTS vocalist on social media. Here’s what the “See You Again” singer said about working with the youngest BTS member, who is “a low-key prodigy.”

Jungkook of BTS and Charlie Puth perform at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards The Chosunilbo | JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Along with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jimin, Jungkook releases music with the K-pop group — BTS. That includes their record-breaking single “Dynamite” and their Grammy-nominated release “Butter.”

As a group, BTS collaborated with Sia, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and others. However, as a solo artist, Jungkook partnered with Puth for “Left and Right.” That was a single released in 2022 ahead of CHARLIE.

Charlie Puth calls Jungkook a ‘low-key prodigy’

Following the release of “Left and Right,” Puth commented on his musical relationship with Jungkook, even posting a video with him on Instagram. The two appeared in a car beatboxing.

“He’s a low-key prodigy,” Puth said during an interview with Rolling Stone. “He has perfect pitch and can recall any note on the spot, which I found very impressive. He doesn’t speak a lick of English, and we’re able to communicate like we’re best friends just through music. It’s a really nice, beautiful thing.”

Jungkook, who has been taking English lessons and intermittently speaks English in interviews, actually sings in English for BTS originals. That includes his Map of the Soul: 7 solo song, “My Time.” Since its debut, this track has earned over 205 million Spotify plays.

ARMYs also expect Jungkook’s solo mixtape to debut sometime in 2022. Just days before his birthday, HYBE debuted the “Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook​ ‘Time Difference​​’ ​Concept Film.” This year, the BTS members took a step from group work to pursue solo endeavors. “Left and Right” was just one of Jungkook’s projects.

Charlie Puth fans and ARMYs react to the ‘Left and Right’ music video

Puth debuted “Left and Right” as a single ahead of his full-length album CHARLIE. The Spotify track earned over 320 plays, making it one of the most popular songs from the collection.

The artists took their collab a step further, appearing together in an official music video. Since its premiere date, the “Left and Right” video earned over 235 million views on YouTube.

“I really like how organic sounding this feature is,” one YouTube comment stated. “Not just one part was given to the featured artist [Jungkook], but it became an ACTUAL duet collab of the two. The vocal mixture — Charlie’s crisp and Jungkook’s smooth vocal style — blends perfectly which is just amazing! Great job!”

Another YouTuber wrote, “honestly, love the concept of the song with the left and right panning and memories. This collab definitely deserves the hype and awards. I hope with award season coming up, it wins awards and… we get an official live performance of Jungkook and Charlie.”

