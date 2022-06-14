What Is Charlie Sheen Doing in 2022?

Charlie Sheen has been a notable actor in Hollywood since the ’80s, and he made a name for himself with shows like Two and a Half Men. Now, he’s back in the spotlight in 2022 due to his daughter, Sami Sheen, and her venture into OnlyFans. So, what is Charlie Sheen doing now? Here’s what the actor’s up to in 2022.

How did Charlie Sheen get famous?

Charlie Sheen’s life in 2022 looks a lot different from what fans might remember of the actor’s antics years ago. He’s been in the spotlight not only due to his roles but also various scandals, from substance abuse to his divorce from Denise Richards to legal battles.

So, how did Sheen get famous in the first place? USA Today reminds us he got his big break with Platoon in 1986. He then took parts in movies throughout the ’90s and ’00s, including work in the Major League films, Money Talks, and the spoof Hot Shots! films. In 2000, he took over for Michael J. Fox in the sitcom Spin City, and he was nominated for awards. In 2003, Sheen was cast in Two and a Half Men. He reportedly earned nearly $2 million per episode while on the sitcom.

Unfortunately, Sheen is just as well known for his scandals as he is for his acting. He entered rehab throughout the ’90s for alcohol and drug addictions. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, his second wife, had a bitter divorce that resulted in a public custody battle. By 2011, he sued Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Studios for $100 million after getting fired.

What is Charlie Sheen doing now? Here’s what he’s up to in 2022

Charlie Sheen couldn’t stay out of trouble in the ’90s and ’00s. But what is Charlie Sheen doing now in 2022?

Charlie Sheen’s 57th birthday was on Sept. 3, 2022. According to IMDb, he hasn’t taken on too many recent roles. His most recent project is acting as himself on the TV series Ramble On, which is in post-production.

CinemaBlend reports Entourage creator Doug Ellin is the driving force behind the dramedy, which is about “Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own.” Before this gig, Sheen had a steady acting job with FX’s series adaptation of Anger Management in 2014.

Aside from Ramble On, it seems Sheen is focusing more on himself, his health, and his family moving forward. He has five children in total, with his youngest twins in their early teen years.

In 2021, Charlie also looked back on the way he handled his firing from Two and a Half Men, which proves how much he continues to grow and move past his old ways. He also told Deadline he’s excited to move forward and prove to fans that he still has acting chops. “I just, I have absolute faith that the things I’m going to do professionally in Act 3 are going to put a muzzle on all that stuff, and people can celebrate me again for what I actually do for a living,” he said.

Charlie’s daughter Sami Sheen is making a splash with her OnlyFans

While Charlie Sheen now no longer makes headlines for his drugs, alcohol, and relationships, his daughter, Sami Sheen, just made a splash. Sami, now 18, has an OnlyFans account. The website is often used by content creators to distribute adult content for a fee.

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity,” Charlie Sheen told Page Six.

Denise Richards also spoke to Page Six. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” Richards said. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

