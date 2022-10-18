Chevy Chase Recalls Cringy (but Hilarious) Moment With Martin Short at Frank Sinatra’s Last L.A. Performance

Comedian Chevy Chase recalled a hilarious but pretty cringy moment he and comedian Martin Short experienced when they met up with Frank Sinatra during his final performance.

Short, who is a huge fan also recounted the same story but told it a little differently. But at the same time, the ending was just as awkward that had Short feeling a little … short.

Chevy Chase and Martin Short saw Frank Sinatra’s final performance

Chase shared his recollection of meeting Sinatra with Short to comedian Bill Maher on his Club Random with Bill Maher podcast. “I went to the last show that Sinatra had in LA,” Chase shared. Adding that it was Sinatra’s last performance. “I went with Marty Short. And Marty and I then proceeded to be put in a living room-like area with maybe 20 people, all of whom expected to meet Frank or were friends of Frank.”

Chevy Chase and Martin Short | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Chase recalled that Sinatra walked into the room. “We figured why he goes to bed at five in the morning every morning because he wasn’t even in there till two. We were just standing around,” he said.

Chevy Chase recalled how Frank Sinatra cut off Martin Short

They “Had a drink. He finally comes in, he says, “Hi Chevy,'” Chase continued. So he replied with, “‘Hi Frank.'” Sinatra asked, “‘What are you drinking?'”

“I said, ‘Whatever you are, Frank.’ So he points to the bartender and says, ‘Two [Larcom Fordhams].'”

“At which point I said, ‘Frank, I’d love to introduce you to my friend, singer, very funny guy, Marty Short.’ And Marty is so taken by this moment, that he goes, ‘Oh Mr. Sinatra, I…’ and gets that far and Frank says, ‘I think I know, what are you drinking?(laughs)'”

Martin Short pissed off Frank Sinatra in his version of the story

Short told the same story in 2015 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Short recalled that it was talk show host Dinah Shore who introduced them, not Chase. “But Chevy was with me too,” Short added.

“I said, ‘Mr. Sinatra, my name is Martin Short.’ I said, ‘You have no idea, you have no concept, of how big a fan I am of yours.’ I was obsessed with him. I used to do him all the time.” Short recalled approaching Sinatra to tell him he was a huge fan. But when Short said he had no idea what a big fan he was, Sinatra replied, “I think I do.”

“He said, ‘What are you drinking, kid?’ I said. ‘Whatever you’re drinking, Frank.’ And so he turns to the bartender and said, ‘Jack Daniels.’ So the bartender says, ‘Straight up or on the rocks?’ But I was nervous, I thought he said, ‘Straight up or relaxed?’ So I said, ‘I’ll have it relaxed.’ And Frank said. ‘He said, “Straight up on the rocks!”‘

“So I’ve known Frank for 35 seconds and I’ve pissed him off.” Jack Daniels was one of Sinatra’s favorite drinks and he started drinking Jack Daniels after comedian Jackie Gleason turned him onto it.

