‘Chicago P.D.’ Actor Patrick John Flueger Had Bright Red Hair When He Starred in ‘The Princess Diaries’

Chicago P.D. has been an integral part of NBC’s interconnected Chicago franchise of shows for nearly a decade. And throughout that journey, only a handful of original cast members are still on the show. Among these actors is Patrick John Flueger, who has played Officer Adam Ruzek since season 1.

But even the biggest Chicago P.D. fans might forget Flueger’s role in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries.

‘Chicago P.D.’ debuted on NBC in 2014

As the second of the Chicago shows to hit the airwaves, Chicago P.D. had a lot to live up to. The show benefited from a backdoor pilot in which a season 1 episode of Chicago Fire teed up the new series. However, there was no guarantee the show would take off with fans. After all, Chicago Justice – the fourth show in the franchise – only lasted a single season in 2017.

But fans connected to the cast of characters on Chicago P.D. early on and have followed them through the years. As the show’s title implies, the series follows the Chicago Police Department and an ensemble led by Jason Beghe as Hank Voight. The character is one of only five stars, including Flueger, who have stayed in main roles from season 1 through to season 10.

Patrick John Flueger is unrecognizable in ‘The Princess Diaries’

Flueger’s Adam Ruzek has been a pillar of Chicago P.D. But the actor made a very different impression in Disney’s teen comedy The Princess Diaries. In the film, Anne Hathaway stars as Mia Thermopolis, a high school student who discovers she is actually a princess. And though he looks very different now, Flueger has a supporting role in the movie that will shock current fans.

Flueger sports bright red hair as Jeremiah Hart, an aspiring magician and one of Mia and Lilly’s (Heather Matarazzo) friends. As pointed out by The Daily Mail, the actor’s appearance has changed drastically between the two roles. After all, Flueger was only 17 in The Princess Diaries, and now in his late 30s, the actor has changed a lot in the more than 20 years

Is Patrick John Flueger’s Adam Ruzek leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’

Chicago P.D. Season 9 saw Adam Ruzek facing a bit of a crossroads. And his storyline has led fans to worry the character could be exiting the show in the near future. But Flueger reassured fans in 2021 that his character’s potential new direction doesn’t mean the end of his time on the show.

“Ruzek has more to live for, more responsibilities and that’s more affecting him. Ruzek really wants to step up and he’s realizing that being in the police isn’t all there is … I think he is finally taking a step back — especially after what happened to Kim and him stepping up with Makayla. He sees what is important now.”

Flueger’s days on the show might not necessarily be numbered. But that doesn’t mean he’s done facing some challenging times. Fans will just have to tune in and see where the road takes him next in season 10 and beyond.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

