Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Second Magnolia at the Silos Baking Competition

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they’ll be hosting a second Silos Baking Competition, which will air on Magnolia Network, and fans can join a live taping in Waco, Texas, over the next two weeks.

Read on to learn more about the contest, what’s at stake, and when to catch a glimpse of the newest batch of competitive bakers in person.

Chip and Joanna Gaines hosted the first ‘Silos Baking Competition’ for a 1-hour special

The first installment of the Silos Baking Competition was a one-hour special that aired on both food Network and Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Network, setting record ratings for the latter (per Variety).

A stay-at-home mom from Michigan hauled in $25,000 for the win with her recipe for Summer Berry Bars, shared with People. The winning treat also became a summer menu item at Chip and Joanna’s Silos Baking Co. bakery for a limited time.

“I think it’s still sinking in a bit,” winner Annie Paul told People. “I was just so honored to have even made it to the top six [out of the thousands of applicants] that I don’t think winning ever really crossed my mind. It truly feels amazing!”

If you’re wondering what it takes to win, this might help: “Annie was calm, prepared, confident and clearly knew her way around the kitchen,” judge Andrew Zimmern said. “She used her time well and seemed to never doubt herself at any time during the bake-off.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines will host another ‘Silos Baking Competition’ to air for a full season on Magnolia Network

An announcement on the Magnolia Instagram reported that fans who visit Magnolia at the Silos in Waco for the next two weeks could catch a live taping of another Silos Baking Competition. Filming will begin at 8:30 a.m. Texas time at their Historic Barn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from September 26 – October 10, 2022.

According to the Magnolia blog, the Fixer Upper stars have again “invited bakers from all over the country to bring … their best recipes for the chance to win a grand prize and have their treat featured on the Silos Baking Co. menu.”

But, instead of creating another one-hour special, the footage will be used for an entire season of the baking competition to air on Magnolia Network.

Chip and Joanna Gaines built a ‘full kitchen set’ in less than 2 months to prepare for ‘Silos Baking Competition’

Before the first baking competition, Chip and Joanna were so confident it would be a hit that they constructed an on-site set to accommodate it. And it turned out “if you build it, they will come” was a true statement in this scenario.

“Less than two months leading up to competition day, our team designed and built a full kitchen set beneath our Historic Barn, including everything from ovens to ingredients,” the parents of five kids shared on the Magnolia blog.

They received thousands of applications from bakers who hoped to come to their shiny new kitchen to participate, but they had to weed them down to a lucky six.

