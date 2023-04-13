Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New ‘Fixer Upper’ Spinoff Showcases Hotel 1928 in Waco

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines will restore Hotel 1928 in a brand new spinoff. Here’s what the home renovation and design team said about their upcoming project in Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | NBC/NBCUniversal

Chip and Joanna Gaines will restore Waco Hotel 1928 in a new ‘Fixer Upper’ spinoff

On April 12, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ brand Magnolia shared an Instagram post with some exciting news. A new season of Fixer Upper is coming, and the home renovation and design duo will restore a boutique hotel in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

“Psst…big news! A new season of Fixer Upper is coming this fall and it’s one of @joannagaines and @chipgaines’ most exciting projects yet: a boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Waco, TX,” the post reads. “The best part? It’s just a few blocks from the Silos, so you’ll be able to stay there when you come visit. We can’t wait! #FixerUpperTheHotel.”

The ‘Fixer Upper’ Hotel 1928 spinoff will premiere in November

According to Deadline, Hotel 1928 is scheduled to open in October, and the Fixer Upper spinoff about renovating the Waco, Texas property will premiere in November. Chip and Joanna Gaines fans will be able to watch the couple restore their biggest project yet, the 50,000-square-foot, century-old boutique hotel.

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about – hospitality, restoration and home,” said the Gaineses. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

The couple will convert the former Grand Karem Shrine building into the premier hotel destination in Waco, including “four floors of 33 bespoke guest rooms, a restaurant, ballroom event space and a rooftop terrace.” The Fixer Upper spinoff series will have six half-hour episodes culminating in the hotel’s grand opening.

Chip and Joanna Gaines previously restored a 100-year-old castle

Although Hotel 1928 will be their biggest project, Chip and Joanna Gaines have tackled huge buildings before: the Fixer Upper stars restored a castle last year.

In the Spring 2023 spring issue of The Magnolia Journal, Joanna described how she and Chip were always inspired by the property. “Every time we drove past the castle, his eyes grew wider, his imagination wilder – it was more than 6,000 square feet of potential, waiting to be unearthed and restored to its former glory,” she wrote. “During the 20 years that the castle went on and off the market, Chip consistently put in offers for a shot at bringing it back to life.”

Joanna admitted that the massive project was a bit intimidating. “But tackling a project like this – one at that scale with 130 years worth of history – felt daunting,” she wrote. “Until one day in 2019 when Chip surprised me with a call – his offer had been accepted, and the castle was ours.”

The couple learned an important lesson while restoring the property. “The castle taught us that sometimes the forgotten things in life don’t need a reinvention but just a little dusting off,” Joanna wrote. “And the deep-seated dreams within you and me are worth holding on to. Yes, even the ones 20 years in the making.”