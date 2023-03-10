Chip and Joanna Gaines Totally Fangirled Over Taylor Swift: ‘We Were Smitten’

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are huge fans of Taylor Swift, and they totally fangirled when they interacted with the pop star. Here’s what the Fixer Upper stars said about Swift and what they thought of her Midnights album.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, Taylor Swift | Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chip Gaines said he and Joanna Gaines were ‘thrilled’ and ‘smitten’ when they saw Taylor Swift in person

On a February episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed what happened when they shared a room with Taylor Swift. In 2019, the Fixer Upper stars were invited to New York for The Time 100 Gala.

“Everyone was mingling. There was The Rock, Martha Stewart – we were in awe,” Joanna described. “We were two kids from Waco, Texas. What the heck are we doing here?”

Joanna said when Swift walked in, the room went “silent.” “And she walks in, and all of us just take a breath,” she said.

“When you’re sitting next to The Rock and you see him gasp about this amazing creature, we were just like, ‘Who in the world, who came in?’ We weren’t even paying attention,” Chip added. “Taylor Swift rolls in, she kind of catches eye contact with, I thought me, but Jo swears to this day it was her. This is true. And she goes like this to us [makes heart hands heart].”

“But we both thought it’s for sure someone behind us,” said Joanna. “So both of us go like this [looks over her shoulder], like idiots.”

“It made our day. We were thrilled, we were smitten,” said Chip. “She sends us these little gift baskets whenever she releases one of her albums. So we’re like huge Taylor Swifties.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines shared what they thought of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album

In a November 2022 interview with Variety, Chip and Joanna Gaines were asked if they had listened to Taylor Swift’s Midnights album.

“Oooh, yes! I listened to it the day it came out,” said Joanna.

“The night,” Chip chimed in.

“She actually sent me some sweats and her vinyl, so I was very excited. The girls fought over it, so we kind of rotate. We’ve got the hoodie and the sweats, and it’s like every other week. All I’m saying is, yes, I love her new album ‘Midnights.’ I think she is a genius.”

“And the sweats,” Chip added.

“And the sweats,” Joanna agreed. “But just her storytelling, there’s something there. I’m just like, man, she’s amazing at what she does.”

The ‘Fixer Upper’ stars explained how they relate to the singer’s music

In their Variety interview, Joanna Gaines explained to Chip how she could relate to Taylor Swift’s music, even though they might be going through different experiences. “So even though you haven’t broken up with anybody in the last six months, you can still relate to her songs and her lyrics?” Chip asked.

“Yeah, cuz I feel like her music moves and evolves with her,” Joanna said. “Which is always so fascinating when you see these artists, they’re open and vulnerable to what it is they’re currently going through, and then that’s reflected in their music but in such a creative way.”

“So what is the ‘Midnights’ album – what things are Taylor Swift going through?” Chip asked.

“She’s more vulnerable,” said Joanna. “She’s more vulnerable, and you can almost feel what it is that she’s going through because she tells it in these unique stories where you’re trying to figure out, OK, is it this or that, and I just think she’s amazing.”

She added that she cried the first time she heard the song “Sweet Nothing.” “I personally made it about several things,” Joanna said. “I don’t know what it’s about for Taylor, but it really did speak to me.”

“Oh, sweet, were any of those three things me?” Chip asked.

“You, and then in some ways, I could see the kids,” Joanna answered. “It’s just, it’s sweet… and then little Crew, all these things.”