Chris Evans Says ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Went ‘Exactly How [He] Wanted That to Go’

It’s been over a decade since audiences met the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Captain America. His arc may have reached its end, but the man himself, Chris Evans, still has only good things to say about the franchise — especially 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. During a recent interview, Evans revealed that out of all his projects, The Winter Soldier remains one of his favorites.

Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, and Anthony Mackie | Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Chris Evans played Captain America from 2011 to 2019

In the MCU, Evans plays Steve Rogers, a Brooklyn-born World War II veteran and recipient of the super soldier serum. Evans graced movie screens around the world as Captain America from 2011 to 2019, until his character arc eventually reached its end in Avengers: Endgame. The Cap moniker has since been passed to Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the MCU.

Evans starred as the leading man in three Captain America solo films: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016). Each was generally well-received. Steve Rogers was also a central figure in Marvel’s Infinity Saga, leading the Avengers to victory against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier sees Steve — now adjusting to life in the future — facing off against a dangerous threat: his former friend and HYDRA captive Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Steve has to team up with S.H.I.E.L.D. allies Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to take down a secret HYDRA base.

Chris Evans says ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ went ‘exactly’ how he wanted it to go

While speaking with Collider about his latest Netflix action flick The Gray Man, Evans and his co-star Ana de Armas shared which of their projects they’d want someone who wasn’t familiar with their work to watch first.

De Armas said she’d recommend someone to start with her smash hit murder mystery film Knives Out (2019), which also stars Evans. Meanwhile, Evans revealed one of his top choices would be one of his many Marvel collaborations.

“I did a movie called Sunshine a long time ago. That was really good, that I enjoyed, with Danny Boyle,” Evans said. “And I really like Snowpiercer and look, I got a lot of love for the Marvel world, so Winter Soldier was something to me that I really was like, ‘Wow, that’s exactly how I wanted that to go.’ So, maybe Winter Soldier.”

Captain America: The Winter Soldier certainly is a fan favorite. The movie holds a 90 percent Tomatometer score and a 92 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other movie roles the actor is proud of

Evans also mentioned his role in director Danny Boyle’s 2007 sci-fi thriller Sunshine. In the film, Evans plays Mace, an engineer working aboard a spaceship in near-future Earth, per IMDb. The team of astronauts attempts to jump-start the sun to save the planet from freezing. But they encounter several treacherous obstacles along the way. They ultimately end up sacrificing their lives to help Earth see another day.

Sunshine isn’t as universally loved or well-known as Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But it was generally well-received by audiences with a 76% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for Snowpiercer (2013), Evans leads the cast as Curtis Everett. The film takes place aboard a self-sustaining circumnavigational train, the Snowpiercer, decades after humanity failed to stop global warming by accidentally plunging the planet into a new ice age.

The action-thriller is also one of Evans’ more highly praised projects. It earned a 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

