Chris Evans Doesn’t Want to Return as Captain America — ‘The Role Isn’t Mine Anymore’

Avengers: Endgame changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. It marked the end of the Infinity Saga, and the movie featured goodbyes to three of the MCU’s original heroes — Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff. And although the fourth Avengers film seemingly ended Chris Evans’ run as Captain America, many rumors still claim that he will return one day.

Chris Evans retired from playing Captain America in 2019

Captain America had been a mainstay of the MCU after Chris Evans portrayed the superhero in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. After his first solo film, the actor went to star in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Sadly, Avengers: Endgame would be the last time fans saw Evans as Steve Rogers. Although the movie doesn’t showcase his death, it’s implied.

At the end of the film, Steve travels back in time to return the Infinity Stones and Mjölnir. However, he decides to stay in the past and reunite with his first love, Peggy Carter. And when he is an old man, he meets up with Bucky and Sam right where he left them. Steve then passes on his shield to Sam. And that was the end of Chris Evans as Captain America as we know it. Or was it?

Chris Evans refutes allegations that he will suit up as Captain America again

Chris Evans appeared on the D23 Inside Disney Podcast to promote his latest film, Lightyear. And during their discussion, the actor addressed whether or not he would reprise his role as Captain America in the MCU.

“No, I don’t think so,” Evans revealed. “I mean, it was a really unbelievable ride, and the character’s just so dear to me, and I’m just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean, the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s.”

He continued, “So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel … I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished, and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe, and it may just not be in the cards.”

Although a Deadline report in 2021 claimed that Chris Evans would make his return as Captain America in a future MCU project, the actor adamantly denies it. And it’s easy to believe him, especially since Marvel now has a new Captain America.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Marvel has ‘Captain America 4’ starring Anthony Mackie in the works

Coming off the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, had trouble accepting the Captain America shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Marvel Disney+ series explored how the world reacted to Steve Rogers’ disappearance. And they concluded they needed a Captain America, even if it wasn’t Chris Evans’ Steve.

Unfortunately, Sam turned down the Captain America mantle as it had a different meaning to him as a Black man. But by the end of the series, he accepted the shield and presented himself to the world as the new Captain America.

And following the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel announced that they were planning to make Captain America 4 starring Mackie.

