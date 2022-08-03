Chris Evans’ Eclectic Music Taste Includes a Silk Sonic Song That Puts Him in ‘Such a Good Mood’

Chris Evans has enjoyed a lucrative acting career in the past decade. His role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe cemented his name in Hollywood. Recently, the actor voiced one of Pixar’s most iconic characters in the new movie Lightyear. While on a press tour for the film, Chris Evans shared that his favorite music includes a Silk Sonic song because it puts him in “such a good mood.”

Chris Evans likes this Silk Sonic song because it boosts his mood

Chris Evans at the ‘Lightyear’ UK premiere on June 13, 2022 | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak formed Silk Sonic in 2017 after the two singers joked about starting a band while on the road. They officially became a pop/funk/soul super-duo in 2021 after releasing the single “Leave the Door Open.” The pair has since worked on several songs, including “After Last Night,” “Smokin out the Window,” and “Skate.”

Silk Sonic combined Mars’ and .Paak’s musical talents to become a chart-topping success. And it seems Evans isn’t immune to the duo’s charms.

In a recent IMDb interview to promote Lightyear, he discussed his favorite music.

“There’s this one song, ‘Skate,’ by Silk Sonic. It just puts me in such a good mood,” the actor said.

But Chris Evans’ favorite music comprises a range of genres and styles.

He told Leo Edit in 2020 that his tastes lean toward “anything by Alice in Chains and obviously classic rock. Led Zeppelin will always be at the top of my list.”

The Captain America actor ‘badly’ wants to be in a musical

Chris Evans’ acting talents also span genres. He has played two Marvel superheroes, portrayed a villain in Knives Out, and had a romantic stint in Before We Go. However, Evans has yet to explore one genre that excites him.

“I want to do a musical so badly, man,” he said in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Someone told me they’re remaking Little Shop of Horrors, and I was like, ‘Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?”

The actor also mentioned rumors in the early 2000s of a possible remake of West Side Story under Steven Spielberg’s direction that Evans wanted to be a part of. He told the outlet that he’d done the musical in high school, and it was one of his favorites.

But the remake didn’t happen until 2021, and the then-40-year-old Evans was too old to appear in a lead role. “Obviously, [Spielberg] is doing it now, and I called my team, and they were like, ‘Chris — maybe Krupke, You can’t. You’re too old,” he lamented. The 2021 remake starred Ansel Elgort and Rachel Ziegler as Tony and Maria.

Chris Evans’ music connections

Evans might have what it takes to appear in a musical after all. For years, the actor has talked about his music background. He told W Magazine in 2013 that his mother was a youth theater manager. “We were like the von Trapps, all singing and dancing. I still sing everywhere.”

The actor also tap-danced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017 while promoting his movie Gifted. Additionally, he showed his singing prowess in a video with his brother Scott Evans where they belted out a few bars during a family vacation.

Plus, he sang two songs in What’s Your Number and played the guitar in the 2011 film.

It’s also worth noting that Evans has a namesake in Africa who’s a singer. The Ugandan musician, Chris Evans Kaweesi, has been singing since 2007.

RELATED: How Many Superhero Movies Did Chris Evans Star in Before His Role as Captain America?