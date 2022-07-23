Chris Hemsworth’s Wife, Elsa Pataky, Wanted to Be 1 of Harrison Ford’s Most Iconic Characters

Chris Hemsworth is one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars. Best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth worked his way up to become one of the most popular actors in the MCU. Though he’s the best-known celebrity in his family, Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, is no slouch. The Spanish-born actor and model stars in a new action flick, Interceptor, which places Pataky front and center in complex stunts. While promoting her film, she revealed how she got buff and even admitted she once envisioned herself as one of Harrison Ford’s most iconic movie characters.

What is Elsa Pataky’s new movie ‘Interceptor’ about?

Elsa Pataky at the Sydney premiere of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ on June 27, 2022 | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Interceptor dropped on Netflix in June 2022. The action movie tells the story of U.S. Army Captain J.J. Collins, played by Pataky, who defends an isolated missile interceptor platform when terrorists threaten the United States with a nuclear attack. Also featuring Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Rhys Muldoon, and a cameo from Chris Hemsworth, Interceptor is a classic adventure flick with plenty of fight sequences and high-octane chases.

Pataky, who has acted in several high-profile movies, including Snakes on a Plane and Giallo, had never led a big action movie before. Still, she was more than up for the challenge.

What did Elsa Pataky say about wanting to be Indiana Jones?

Though the world of action movie stardom is new for Elsa Pataky, she’s always loved watching adventure films. In a recent interview with People, she revealed her love of the Indiana Jones franchise.

“I wanted to be Indiana Jones,” she said, admitting that training for Interceptor was like a real military boot camp. “Going up hills with heavy weights, I wanted to feel what the Army girls go through.”

Indiana Jones is the central character in the Harrison Ford-helmed franchise of the same name. Following the adventures of the rugged, sarcastic archaeologist, the series consists of four films, with a fifth in development.

Pataky also revealed her husband helped her prepare for some of the film’s action sequences.

“He was there to just [offer] all kinds of advice. Of course, he’s a professional action movie star. So it was great to have him holding my hand,” she said.

The mother of three also got plenty of support from the rest of her family. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pataky discussed her children’s reaction when they saw her work in Interceptor.

“In the house, Chris is the action man,” Pataky said. “So it was good to show both, especially my daughter. She was pretty shocked when she saw the trailer and was like, ‘Wow, Mom, you can do that?'”

How did the actor build muscle for her role in ‘Interceptor’?

Not only did Pataky work on her endurance for her role as a formidable military officer, but she also had to build some serious muscle. Pataky trained for four months before filming began to bulk up.

She told Entertainment Tonight she followed a grueling training schedule. “We were probably working out every day for like an hour and a half, and then we started to prepare for the movie. We started just getting into all those fights, which is like three hours a day, four months before the movie. We were, like, every day learning all those moves. It’s like this choreography that you have to go through.”

Many of her workouts involved carrying heavy weight up hills, a routine that helped her build strength and endurance. Pataky also enjoys boxing, high-intensity interval training, and yoga. In the end, her hard work paid off. Viewers can see the results in Interceptor, now streaming on Netflix.

