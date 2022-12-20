Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has a Cameo In This Hallmark Christmas Movie

When Calls the Heart fans aren’t getting a Christmas special in 2022. But that doesn’t mean that the show’s stars have been completely absent from Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” celebration. Chris McNally, who plays Lucas Bouchard on When Calls the Heart, made an unexpected appearance in one of the network’s holiday flicks.

‘When Calls the Heart’ star Chris McNally played an elf in ‘Christmas Class Reunion’

Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart’ | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In addition to his role as Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) love interest in When Calls the Heart, McNally has starred in multiple Hallmark movies, including A Tail of Love, Snowkised, A Winter Princess, and The Sweetest Heart. Unfortunately for fans, he didn’t headline a new Christmas movie for the network this year. But he did pop up in Christmas Class Reunion, which premiered Dec. 10. (An encore presentation airs Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. ET.)

Christmas Class Reunion stars Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan as former high school classmates who find love when they meet again at their 15-year reunion. McNally got a chance to show off his comedic chops with a small role as an the quirky elf in charge of taking photos with Santa.

Pascale Hutton also had a Hallmark Christmas movie cameo

McNally wasn’t the only When Calls the Heart cast member who had a cameo in one of this year’s new Christmas movies. Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter on the show, made a brief appearance in We Wish You a Married Christmas. Hutton played the marriage counselor who sends Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha’s characters on a journey that helps them reconnect during the holiday.

Eagle-eyed Hallmark viewers may have also spotted several other cameos from the network’s stars in this year’s batch of new Christmas movies. They included Lights, Camera, Christmas star Kimberly Sustad’s brief appearance as a doctor in Three Wise Men and a Baby (which she also co-wrote), and Signed, Sealed, Delivered actor Eric Mabius’s small role in Lacey Chabert’s Haul Out the Holly.

Jack Wagner and Paul Greene starred in non-Hallmark Christmas movies for 2022

Jack Wagner as Beauregard in Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ | Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022

Hutton and McNally weren’t the only When Calls the Heart stars with new Christmas movies in 2022. Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery, appeared in Hallmark’s A Big Fat Family Christmas. He also played Lindsay Lohan’s dad in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas.

Paul Greene, who played Carson Shepherd on When Calls the Heart before leaving at the end of season 8, starred in Fit for Christmas on CBS and I’m Glad It’s Christmas for Great American Family. And Daniel Lissing, who played Mountie Jack Thornton for the show’s first five seasons, starred in Catering Christmas, also for Great American Family. Finally, When Calls the Heart co-stars (and real-life Hallmark couple) Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace paired up for the Christmas in July movie My Grown-Up Christmas List.

