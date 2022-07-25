Christian Bale Didn’t Know What the MCU Was Before ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man in 2008; the rest is history. Twenty-nine films and seven Disney+ television series later, Marvel Studios has created an empire. And they are just getting started. The MCU is obviously popular among audiences everywhere, but according to Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, he was unaware of what the MCU was before joining it.

Christian Bale | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christian Bale played Gorr the God Butcher in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder introduced Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher during the film’s opening moments. He and his daughter Love trekked through a desert to find food or water. They eventually got too weak to carry on, and Gorr’s daughter died. He buried her in a makeshift grave before he heard a voice calling to him — the Necrosword.

Gorr followed the voice and found his god, Rapu, who treated him like he was nothing. The Necrosword chose Gorr to be its next beholder, and Gorr killed Rapu. He then promised that he would find and kill all of the gods.

Gorr’s mission took him to New Asgard, where he crossed paths with Thor and Jane Foster, who had recently become the Mighty Thor. After kidnapping all of the Asgardian children, Gorr battled Thor and Jane before coming face-to-face with Eternity. Thor, who held a dying Jane in his arms, pleaded with Gorr to use his one wish to revive his daughter instead of murdering all gods.

Ultimately, Gorr chose Love, but he died after Eternity brought her back to life. And after Jane died, Thor took in Love and raised her as his own.

The actor revealed that he originally didn’t know what the MCU was

While speaking with Total Film, Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale discussed if he had an aversion to doing another comic book movie after playing Batman.

“Absolutely not, no,” the actor revealed. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered sh*t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

It’s safe to say that Christian Bale now knows what the MCU is after starring in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Christian Bale is “outstanding” as Gorr. See him in Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder, now playing only in theaters! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBRjcqo pic.twitter.com/PCZJGIIVFZ — Thor (@thorofficial) July 15, 2022

Christian Bale shared his inspiration for playing Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

During his interview with Total Film, Christian Bale revealed what inspired his take on Gorr in the fourth Thor film.

“Mostly hearing [director] Taika [Waititi]’s thoughts on it,” he shared. “There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.”

Bale continued, “I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come To Daddy.’ But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

RELATED: 1 Taylor Swift Song Inspired 2 Fan Favorite Characters in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’