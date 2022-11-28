Claims Princess Diana Wanted to ‘Destroy the Monarchy’ Left Her Bewildered: ‘That Is My Children’s Future’

In a 1995 interview, Princess Diana said that claims she wanted to “destroy the monarchy” were bewildering to her. According to Diana’s own words, she never sought to hurt the institution. Despite the hurt she felt as part of it, she knew Prince William and Prince Harry’s future rested there.

Princess Diana knew she had a unique role in the monarchy

Diana sat for an interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC’s documentary series Panorama in 1995. And the sit-down became the final nail in the coffin of Diana’s unraveling marriage. That was partly because it cast doubt on the suitability of Prince Charles to eventually become King Charles III (History).

“I think the British people need someone in public life to give affection, to make them feel important, to support them, to give them light in their dark tunnels,” she told Bashir (PBS).

“I see it as a possibly unique role, and yes, I’ve had difficulties, as everybody has witnessed over the years,” she explained. “But let’s now use the knowledge I’ve gathered to help other people in distress.”

She felt the tabloid fodder surrounding the royal family was distracting and detrimental to the monarchy. She told Bashir, “They don’t care. People don’t care anymore. They’ve been so force-fed with marital problems — whatever, whatever, whatever — that they’re fed up.”

“I’m fed up of reading about it. I’m in it, so God knows what people out there must think,” she added.

Princess Diana responded to claims she was ‘out to destroy the monarchy’

Despite Diana’s remarks about the monarchy and her history of being seen as somewhat problematic within the royal family, she was surprised when people thought she wanted to dismantle it.

“I mean, once or twice I’ve heard people say to me that, you know, ‘Diana’s out to destroy the monarchy,’ which has bewildered me because why would I want to destroy something that is my children’s future?” she asked. “I will fight for my children on any level in order for them to be happy and have peace of mind and carry out their duties.”

She still reiterated that the royal family needed to address some things so the monarchy would be in step with its people. “… I think what concerns me most of all about how people discuss the monarchy is they become indifferent, and I think that is a problem, and I think that should be sorted out, yes,” she specified.

Princess Diana had a few suggestions on how to change the monarchy for the better

Diana made it clear in her interview with Bashir that she saw problems in the monarchy. And she believed the family should address some of those concerns, despite how uncomfortable it might make some individuals. “I understand that change is frightening for people, especially if there’s nothing to go to. It’s best to stay where you are,” she explained. “I understand that.”

“But I do think that there are a few things that could change, that would alleviate this doubt, and sometimes complicated relationship between monarchy and public. I think they could walk hand in hand, as opposed to be so distant,” she declared.

