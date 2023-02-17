Clint Eastwood Could Only Star in ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ Because of 1 ‘Rawhide’ Contract Condition

Actor Clint Eastwood would have a very different career if it weren’t for A Fistful of Dollars. It was his first leading role in a feature film as the “Man with No Name,” who ultimately became a cultural phenomenon, continuing to influence today’s biggest movies. However, Eastwood could only accept the role because of a strict Rawhide contract condition.

Clint Eastwood played Rowdy Yates on ‘Rawhide’ for 6 years

Rawhide was a major part of American Western television, which starred Eric Fleming and Eastwood. It aired for eight seasons, running from 1959 until 1965, making it one of the longest-running series in the genre. Over its six years on television, it lasted an impressive 217 episodes.

Eastwood played Rowdy Yates, who assisted Gil Favor (Fleming), the trail boss of a cattle drive. This adventure allowed the characters to run into various characters and wild journeys along the way. Eastwood played the character for its entire run, providing stable work.

Clint Eastwood’ starred in ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ because he could only accept European roles

A Fistful of Dollars offered Eastwood a feature film opportunity he couldn’t pass up. The 1964 movie follows a journeying gunfighter who gets in the middle of an ongoing feud between two rival families who continue to tear the small town apart.

According to Conversations with Clint: Paul Nelson’s Lost Interviews with Clint Eastwood, the actor was surprised to hear that the Western genre was dying after he returned from filming A Fistful of Dollars. Yet, he was still starring on Rawhide and recently shot an international Western flick.

Eastwood didn’t have many options when it came to accepting feature film roles at the time. His Rawhide contract didn’t allow him to make any movies in the U.S. while he was on break from the television show. However, there was a loophole that didn’t include European productions, which allowed him to work with Sergio Leone in Italy.

The ‘Man with No Name’ character propelled his career forward

Eastwood created a new image of a Western hero in A Fistful of Dollars, crafting a legendary anti-hero that directly combated the one that John Wayne developed. As a result, it propelled his career forward in ways that he never imagined.

Two sequels followed A Fistful of Dollars, including For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, composing the Dollars Trilogy. The Man with No Name ultimately led him to developing other iconic characters, such as Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry movies.

Eastwood took his acting experience behind the camera as a director, winning his first Academy Awards for 1992’s Unforgiven in the categories of Best Picture and Director. He took home golden statues for the same two categories for 2004’s Million Dollar Baby.

However, Eastwood also earned awards season attention for 2003’s Mystic River, Letters from Iwo Jima, and American Sniper. He established himself as a formidable figure across acting and directing, which all goes back to his success on projects, such as A Fistful of Dollars.